This Freshman Can Be Duke's Key off the Bench

Jon Scheyer has done it again. Duke's head coach has landed his third consecutive number one recruiting class and his fourth top-ranked class in just five seasons, cementing his reputation as one of the elite recruiters in college basketball.

The headliners are easy to identify. Cameron Williams, ranked fourth in the country according to Rivals, is the highest-ranked player in the class and one of the most versatile prospects in the 2026 cycle.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who played for FC Barcelona and ranks 13th nationally while earning recognition as the top center in the class, gives Duke an elite international prospect with enormous long-term upside. Both players will draw significant attention from the moment they arrive in Durham.

However, the freshman who could have the most immediate and consistent impact on Duke's season next year is Deron Rippey Jr.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rippey's Impact

Rippey is an explosive, athletic guard whose calling card is his ability to change a game on defense. He pressures the ball, picks up his man the length of the floor, navigates over ball screens, and is at his best guarding at the point of attack. While his lack of ideal size and length could theoretically be exploited at the college level somewhere down the road, that concern is strictly hypothetical based on everything he has shown so far.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His senior season at Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, gave a clear picture of what he is capable of on both ends of the floor. Rippey averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and two steals per game, a well-rounded statistical profile that reflects a player who impacts the game in multiple ways rather than specializing in one area.

That performance earned him the Gatorade Player of the Year award in the state of New Jersey for the second consecutive year, one of the more prestigious individual honors available to a high school player.

A High-Impact Bench Role Awaits

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jason Crowe Jr (5) moves the ball against Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr returning to the starting backcourt and John Blackwell arriving via transfer from Wisconsin, Rippey will not be asked to start from day one. But his role coming off the bench could be just as valuable, and possibly more impactful, than what many expected starters will provide.

The most notable gap in Duke's current rotation is the absence of a player who can create a bucket in isolation situations on demand. When the offense stalls or the starters need a break, the Blue Devils need someone who can put the ball on the floor, get to a spot, and make a play on their own. Rippey is that player, even as a freshman.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The closest comparison for the role he is likely to fill is former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, who produced as a high-impact scorer off the bench under coach John Calipari. Dillingham's ability to go up against opposing second units and generate consistent offense while the starters rested made him one of the most valuable players on that Kentucky roster despite never starting a game.

Rippey has the same profile, the same instincts as a shot creator, and the same potential to thrive in that defined role as a freshman coming off one of the best benches in college basketball.