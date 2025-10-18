No. 15 Ranked Player Reveals Why He Chose Duke
Upon release of the preseason AP Top 25 poll, Duke was more than pleased with their No. 6 ranking. There's still room to prove, but HC Jon Scheyer's squad was given an extra boost of confidence heading into the 2025-26 season.
One of the main reasons for that confidence lies on the shoulders of five-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia. Khamenia, the No. 15 player in the Class of 2025, is set to make an immediate impact with the Blue Devils.
When ESPN broke down the AP Top 25, Khamenia cracked the Blue Devils' projected starting lineup. Alongside Cameron Boozer, Scheyer's starting five is set to include two top-15-ranked players.
Khamenia On Why He Chose Duke
"I think Coach Scheyer and the staff just give you the best chance to be the best version of yourself," Khamenia said. "I'm happy I chose Duke. I'm happy my dreams came true."
He continued, "This place will really help the trajectory of my basketball career, and I think it will help me grow as a person. Ultimately, that’s what I want.”
Scheyer's eyes have been on Khamenia for quite some time. The 6'8'' 215-pound forward officially committed on October 22, 2024. Now, it's time for him to prove his worth on the court.
Khamenia and Boozer will be joined by Caleb Foster, Isiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba II. Foster is ready for this third season with the Blue Devils, though he started just 7 games last year after starting 15 as a freshman.
Both Evans and Ngongba played for Duke last season. Ngongba may not have started a game, but he averaged just over 10 minutes in 30 games played. Evans' average is slightly higher, 13.7 minutes per game, as he started three of the 36 he played in.
Regardless, it's going to take some time for this new starting five to mesh. While playing for Duke has been a lifelong dream of the Studio City, CA, native, it's time for Khamenia to prove he truly was one of the top recruits in the Class of 2025.
Khamenia's numbers at Harvard-Westlake spoke for themselves, but he'll have just four games to adjust to the college level before Duke plays No. 19 Kansas. Bill Self's Jayhawks always come prepared, and while they have a lower ranking entering the 2025-26 season, one can never count out their abilities.
At the end of the day, Khamenia and the Blue Devils will first take the court against Texas on November 4. Scheyer's loaded Class of '25 will immediately be put to the test as Khamenia welcomes the challenge.
