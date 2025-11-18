Blue Devil Country

Duke-KU Preview: What to Watch for Heading into Tuesday Night

The Blue Devils and Jayhawks will square off in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Here are some things to watch for heading into the polarizing matchup.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks will square off at Madison Square Garden in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

It will be the fifth meeting between these programs in this setting. Duke has not faced Kansas in the Champions Classic since 2022, when the Jayhawks prevailed with a 69-64 win over the Blue Devils. Kansas is 3-1 against Duke in these early-season games, but there are several factors that will dictate the terms of this matchup.

Here are a few things to watch for when the Blue Devils take on the Jayhawks in a Top 25 matchup, as Duke is ranked fifth in the country, while the Jayhawks are ranked 24th in the nation.

Kansas Will be Without Star Player

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson missed his second consecutive game for the Jayhawks on Saturday against Princeton with a hamstring injury.

Following the 76-57 win over Princeton, head coach Bill Self was asked about the freshman's status against Duke.

"We're not, obviously, going to have him for at least the immediate future," Self said. "I just don't know how long that will be."

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) on the fast break in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Not great for a team that needs Peterson's playmaking and shot-making abilities. Through two games - which include North Carolina - the star freshman is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting 60% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Peterson will most likely be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and will be monumental for the Jayhawks to make a deep run in March.

Duke's Top Contributor Looks to Make Statement

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) takes direction from head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

After a turbulent debut against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 4, Cameron Boozer has justified many draft analysts' opinions about his status in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Since his 15-point and 13-rebound performance against Texas, which included shooting 3-of-12 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc, Boozer has been dominant in the previous three games.

During that span, the freshman forward has averaged 25 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 64.1% from the field.

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Although those performances came against Western Carolina, Army, and Indiana State, that's when Boozer should be able to display his top-end talent and ceiling.

This will be another test for Boozer against one of the Blue Blood programs in College Basketball. It is disappointing that Peterson and Boozer will not be on the court at the same time, but it will still be one of the most polarizing games of the season.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE 

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.