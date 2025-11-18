Duke-KU Preview: What to Watch for Heading into Tuesday Night
The Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks will square off at Madison Square Garden in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.
It will be the fifth meeting between these programs in this setting. Duke has not faced Kansas in the Champions Classic since 2022, when the Jayhawks prevailed with a 69-64 win over the Blue Devils. Kansas is 3-1 against Duke in these early-season games, but there are several factors that will dictate the terms of this matchup.
Here are a few things to watch for when the Blue Devils take on the Jayhawks in a Top 25 matchup, as Duke is ranked fifth in the country, while the Jayhawks are ranked 24th in the nation.
Kansas Will be Without Star Player
Darryn Peterson missed his second consecutive game for the Jayhawks on Saturday against Princeton with a hamstring injury.
Following the 76-57 win over Princeton, head coach Bill Self was asked about the freshman's status against Duke.
"We're not, obviously, going to have him for at least the immediate future," Self said. "I just don't know how long that will be."
Not great for a team that needs Peterson's playmaking and shot-making abilities. Through two games - which include North Carolina - the star freshman is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting 60% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.
Peterson will most likely be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and will be monumental for the Jayhawks to make a deep run in March.
Duke's Top Contributor Looks to Make Statement
After a turbulent debut against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 4, Cameron Boozer has justified many draft analysts' opinions about his status in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Since his 15-point and 13-rebound performance against Texas, which included shooting 3-of-12 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc, Boozer has been dominant in the previous three games.
During that span, the freshman forward has averaged 25 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 64.1% from the field.
Although those performances came against Western Carolina, Army, and Indiana State, that's when Boozer should be able to display his top-end talent and ceiling.
This will be another test for Boozer against one of the Blue Blood programs in College Basketball. It is disappointing that Peterson and Boozer will not be on the court at the same time, but it will still be one of the most polarizing games of the season.
