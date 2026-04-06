Duke Legend Cements Hurley on Coach K Pedestal

Duke basketball under head coach Mike Krzyzewski is considered one of the greatest dynasties not just in college basketball, but in the history of sports. The only program that has historically been mentioned in the same breath is the John Wooden-led UCLA Bruins, who won 10 championships in 27 years from 1948 to 1975.

Now, one of the greatest Blue Devils to ever play, Jay Williams , has introduced a third name into that conversation: UConn head coach Dan Hurley. Williams played for Coach K from 1999 to 2002, helped Duke win a national championship, and earned national Player of the Year honors in both 2001 and 2002. When he speaks about coaching greatness, he speaks from experience.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Mickie Krzyzewski and Duke University president Vincent Price look on during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jay Williams Puts Hurley in Same Tier as Coach K

"I felt like I was watching a modern day Coach K in Dan Hurley, and I heard the terminology of John Wooden being used yesterday. And I'm like, it's not that far off," Williams said on SportsCenter Sunday morning. "I mean, I think we're watching basketball genius."

"I never underestimate the genius of Dan Hurley and his coaching and Alex Karaban, who's obviously been to multiple Final Fours and has won multiple championships. If UConn wins it, kudos. Hats off to Dan Hurley. He will go down in the books as a legend."

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dan Hurley's Success

Apr 5, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn's head coach Dan Hurley during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After his first two seasons at UConn, Hurley has led the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament every year since. Over the last four years, he has reached the national championship game three times and won twice, with the opportunity to add a third title in the current tournament against Michigan.

What makes Hurley's accomplishments particularly remarkable is the roster he has built them with. Unlike Coach K and Duke , who consistently attracted the top NBA prospects year after year, UConn has not been a primary destination for one-and-done talent.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The only Husky selected in the top five of the NBA Draft in recent years was Stephon Castle. Meanwhile, Coach K's recent rosters featured Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Marvin Bagley, and Brandon Ingram, all top-five picks. Hurley has built his dynasty a different way, through development, culture, and continuity rather than star power.

Hurley's success at UConn has been a genuine pleasure to watch for fans of the sport. The passion he displays on the sideline is infectious, and while his intensity may be overwhelming for some viewers, it should be appreciated for what it is: authenticity. Coach K operated the same way. Neither coach has ever hidden how much they care about their university, their program, and their players.