Duke's Manny Diaz Breaks Silence on Mensah's Last-Second Departure

ACC Football Kickoff 2026 is underway, and it was pretty obvious what one of the first things Duke football head coach Manny Diaz would be asked about was.

Arguably, the biggest headline of the entire college football offseason was former Duke starting quarterback Darian Mensah announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal with just hours to go until the entry window was set to close. He would quickly commit to Miami.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a shock to the Duke fan base, as Mensah had previously publicly released a video announcing he would be returning to Duke in 2026.

The transfer led to a lawsuit by Duke that was later settled before it reached court. Diaz broke the silence on the situation at ACC Football Kickoff.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Explains Darian Mensah Transfer Debacle

At ACC Football Kickoff, Diaz was asked whether Miami tampered with Mensah. Here's what Diaz had to say.

"It's an unanswerable question," Diaz said. "Because ultimately what it came down to...because, you can only say what you can prove. Right? So, to me, it doesn't matter. And that's why our issue was never with any other school...Duke was very consistent. The whole situation was simply about a contract that we just felt like had to be honored. And if it wasn't honored, then what is the ramification of that?"

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke signed Mensah to a two-year NIL contract worth around $7.5 million after he hit the portal from Tulane following the 2024 campaign. Mensah hit the portal after playing just one season with the Blue Devils, which ultimately prompted the lawsuit from the university.

The case became a defining event in the NIL era of collegiate athletics, as it perfectly exemplified the problem with these contracts and what they mean, if they mean anything at all.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz Shares Emotions Following Mensah Departure

Duke was put in an impossible position following Mensah's last-second transfer, since most of the top portal QBs had already found their new homes.

Diaz shared his emotions during the whole situation.

"The portal's open when the portal's open. So, the emotion doesn't help solve it."

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils eventually landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who is the team's projected Week 1 starter. Nonetheless, Duke's legal battle with Mensah turned into one of the landmark offseason stories in college sports. Mensah will now suit up for the Hurricanes after his NIL deal with Duke was practically deemed meaningless.