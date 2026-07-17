Duke's Manny Diaz Breaks Silence on Mensah's Last-Second Departure
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ACC Football Kickoff 2026 is underway, and it was pretty obvious what one of the first things Duke football head coach Manny Diaz would be asked about was.
Arguably, the biggest headline of the entire college football offseason was former Duke starting quarterback Darian Mensah announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal with just hours to go until the entry window was set to close. He would quickly commit to Miami.
It was a shock to the Duke fan base, as Mensah had previously publicly released a video announcing he would be returning to Duke in 2026.
The transfer led to a lawsuit by Duke that was later settled before it reached court. Diaz broke the silence on the situation at ACC Football Kickoff.
Manny Diaz Explains Darian Mensah Transfer Debacle
At ACC Football Kickoff, Diaz was asked whether Miami tampered with Mensah. Here's what Diaz had to say.
"It's an unanswerable question," Diaz said. "Because ultimately what it came down to...because, you can only say what you can prove. Right? So, to me, it doesn't matter. And that's why our issue was never with any other school...Duke was very consistent. The whole situation was simply about a contract that we just felt like had to be honored. And if it wasn't honored, then what is the ramification of that?"
Duke signed Mensah to a two-year NIL contract worth around $7.5 million after he hit the portal from Tulane following the 2024 campaign. Mensah hit the portal after playing just one season with the Blue Devils, which ultimately prompted the lawsuit from the university.
The case became a defining event in the NIL era of collegiate athletics, as it perfectly exemplified the problem with these contracts and what they mean, if they mean anything at all.
Diaz Shares Emotions Following Mensah Departure
Duke was put in an impossible position following Mensah's last-second transfer, since most of the top portal QBs had already found their new homes.
Diaz shared his emotions during the whole situation.
"The portal's open when the portal's open. So, the emotion doesn't help solve it."
The Blue Devils eventually landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who is the team's projected Week 1 starter. Nonetheless, Duke's legal battle with Mensah turned into one of the landmark offseason stories in college sports. Mensah will now suit up for the Hurricanes after his NIL deal with Duke was practically deemed meaningless.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine