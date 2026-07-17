Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 12
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Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program could quickly become one of the more intriguing teams in all of college football this season.
After all of the offseason drama that the Blue Devils went through, the program now enters the 2026 campaign with low expectations, but there's still room for hope.
Generally speaking, most consider bowl-game eligibility a success for the Blue Devils in 2026, which feels kind of wild given they are coming off an ACC Championship, the program's first since 1989.
Nonetheless, Duke quickly became a prime example of how NIL and the transfer portal can, in the snap of a finger, take a program from the highest point it has been in decades right back to square one.
At ACC Football Kickoff 2026, former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah opened up publicly about his shocking transfer from Durham, which was the biggest domino in the chaotic offseason that followed for Diaz and Co.
“It was a tough sequence of events,” Mensah said. “My team and I had been discussing the NFL at that time. We really didn’t pivot off that until late in the transfer portal cycle. The timing was kind of messed up.”
Mensah also discussed the relationships he still has with some former Blue Devil teammates.
“I still talk to a few of them, and obviously they’re hurt that we decided to transfer. I’m thankful for my time over there and I love all those dudes over there, but business is business.”
Fans can't knock a college football player for chasing millions of dollars and the opportunity to play for a perennial national title contender, but there's no questioning that Mensah's last-second goodbye from the Blue Devils set them back quite a few steps.
Through our Duke football top 30 countdown, we have discussed many returners and newcomers on both sides of the ball. Many of which have the potential to take big steps forward in 2026, and that will be crucial if the Blue Devils are going to have any chance of competing atop the ACC standings once again.
I think the front seven defensively for Duke has a real chance to become one of the better units in the ACC, similar to what it was in 2024. In Diaz's first year with the program, the Blue Devils were weak offensively, but a stellar overall defense propelled the team to nine wins. In all likelihood, Duke will have to lead with its defense in 2026 to be a threat in the ACC.
One of the Blue Devils' returners on the defensive line is one of the best prospects to ever come to Durham, and Duke will likely need him to be one of the leaders on the defensive line. That is where we will continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players countdown.
Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 12 DE Bryce Davis
Bryce Davis may only be heading into his true sophomore season with the Blue Devils, but he is in a unique spot relative to most of the program's youngsters historically.
Davis is actually the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history, according to 247Sports. Coming out of Grimsley High School (NC), Davis was a 4-star recruit, rated as the No. 73 overall player, No. 7 edge, and No. 3 player out of the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings.
The 6'3", 265-pound defensive end held offers from several marquee programs, including Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and LSU. He ultimately committed to Duke, likely for the chance to be a key piece in a Power Four defense right away.
That is exactly the opportunity that awaits him in 2026 with the Blue Devils. He played sparingly as a rookie, but appeared in all 12 regular-season games before missing both postseason contests with injury. In 226 snaps, Davis notched 10 total tackles, a pass deflection, and 2.0 tackles for loss.
Davis might not have filled the stat sheet as a rookie, but after a year under the development of a defensive-minded head coach in Diaz, the true sophomore is now set up for major success this season.
Dating back to high school, injuries have been a bit of a nuisance in his career, but he was able to go for the entire regular season as a rookie at Duke. Still, health will be a huge key for the entire Blue Devil defense, as although its depth is strong, it has to be at 100% consistently to lead the team.
Davis should be a starter from Day 1 on the defensive line, along with veteran Tyshon Reed, newcomer Owen Wafle, and Preston Watson.
Wafle is also a former 4-star recruit and landed at Duke out of the portal after stops with Michigan and Penn State. He struggled to see the field at both stops.
That means Diaz and Jonathan Patke will have two former 4-star recruits on the defensive line, for what that is worth. Nonetheless, the defensive line is poised to be one of the best position groups for the Blue Devils in 2026, and Davis has the opportunity to lead that charge.
There likely isn't another defensive piece along the line for Duke with the same level of raw talent and skill that Davis possesses. He saw regular action as a rookie, but he will be expected to be highly productive for a Duke team looking to exceed expectations in 2026.
Other Top 30 Stories:
No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud
No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine