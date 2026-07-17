Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 12

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program could quickly become one of the more intriguing teams in all of college football this season.

After all of the offseason drama that the Blue Devils went through, the program now enters the 2026 campaign with low expectations, but there's still room for hope.

Generally speaking, most consider bowl-game eligibility a success for the Blue Devils in 2026, which feels kind of wild given they are coming off an ACC Championship, the program's first since 1989.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, Duke quickly became a prime example of how NIL and the transfer portal can, in the snap of a finger, take a program from the highest point it has been in decades right back to square one.

At ACC Football Kickoff 2026, former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah opened up publicly about his shocking transfer from Durham, which was the biggest domino in the chaotic offseason that followed for Diaz and Co.

“It was a tough sequence of events,” Mensah said. “My team and I had been discussing the NFL at that time. We really didn’t pivot off that until late in the transfer portal cycle. The timing was kind of messed up.”

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah also discussed the relationships he still has with some former Blue Devil teammates.

“I still talk to a few of them, and obviously they’re hurt that we decided to transfer. I’m thankful for my time over there and I love all those dudes over there, but business is business.”

Fans can't knock a college football player for chasing millions of dollars and the opportunity to play for a perennial national title contender, but there's no questioning that Mensah's last-second goodbye from the Blue Devils set them back quite a few steps.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through our Duke football top 30 countdown, we have discussed many returners and newcomers on both sides of the ball. Many of which have the potential to take big steps forward in 2026, and that will be crucial if the Blue Devils are going to have any chance of competing atop the ACC standings once again.

I think the front seven defensively for Duke has a real chance to become one of the better units in the ACC, similar to what it was in 2024. In Diaz's first year with the program, the Blue Devils were weak offensively, but a stellar overall defense propelled the team to nine wins. In all likelihood, Duke will have to lead with its defense in 2026 to be a threat in the ACC.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18), cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) bring down Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Blue Devils' returners on the defensive line is one of the best prospects to ever come to Durham, and Duke will likely need him to be one of the leaders on the defensive line. That is where we will continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players countdown.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 12 DE Bryce Davis

Bryce Davis may only be heading into his true sophomore season with the Blue Devils, but he is in a unique spot relative to most of the program's youngsters historically.

Davis is actually the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history, according to 247Sports. Coming out of Grimsley High School (NC), Davis was a 4-star recruit, rated as the No. 73 overall player, No. 7 edge, and No. 3 player out of the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings.

The 6'3", 265-pound defensive end held offers from several marquee programs, including Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and LSU. He ultimately committed to Duke, likely for the chance to be a key piece in a Power Four defense right away.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is exactly the opportunity that awaits him in 2026 with the Blue Devils. He played sparingly as a rookie, but appeared in all 12 regular-season games before missing both postseason contests with injury. In 226 snaps, Davis notched 10 total tackles, a pass deflection, and 2.0 tackles for loss.

Davis might not have filled the stat sheet as a rookie, but after a year under the development of a defensive-minded head coach in Diaz, the true sophomore is now set up for major success this season.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dating back to high school, injuries have been a bit of a nuisance in his career, but he was able to go for the entire regular season as a rookie at Duke. Still, health will be a huge key for the entire Blue Devil defense, as although its depth is strong, it has to be at 100% consistently to lead the team.

Davis should be a starter from Day 1 on the defensive line, along with veteran Tyshon Reed, newcomer Owen Wafle, and Preston Watson.

Wafle is also a former 4-star recruit and landed at Duke out of the portal after stops with Michigan and Penn State. He struggled to see the field at both stops.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That means Diaz and Jonathan Patke will have two former 4-star recruits on the defensive line, for what that is worth. Nonetheless, the defensive line is poised to be one of the best position groups for the Blue Devils in 2026, and Davis has the opportunity to lead that charge.

There likely isn't another defensive piece along the line for Duke with the same level of raw talent and skill that Davis possesses. He saw regular action as a rookie, but he will be expected to be highly productive for a Duke team looking to exceed expectations in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson