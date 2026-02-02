Blue Devils Must Overcome Annoying Issues to Beat BC

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off one of their most competitive games of the season. After a dominant home win over Louisville, Duke came back down to earth with a tougher road test against Virginia Tech.

Against the Hokies, freshman sensation Cameron Boozer continued to strengthen his case for National Player of the Year, finishing with a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Boozer was highly efficient, shooting 9-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals center Sananda Fru (13) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer also received a strong performance from an unexpected contributor in Maliq Brown. Brown put together one of his best outings in a Blue Devil uniform, recording 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-4 from three-point range. The performance tied his career high at Duke and marked the first time he attempted double-digit shots in a game for the program.

Now, Duke will look to extend its winning streak to 10 games as it returns home to face Boston College.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots a shot during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Scouting Boston College

The Eagles have struggled this season. In his fifth year as head coach, Earl Grant is potentially facing his fourth losing season. While Boston College has played solid basketball at home with an 8–4 record, the Eagles have had little success on the road, going just 1–5.

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant coaches his team against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Boston College has only two players averaging double figures in scoring. Redshirt sophomore Fred Payne leads the team with 15.2 points per game while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three-point range. Redshirt junior Donald Hand Jr. follows with 14.4 points per game, though he has struggled with efficiency, shooting 33% from the field and 22% from beyond the arc.

The Eagles have dropped their last two games against Notre Dame and Virginia. In both matchups, Boston College held halftime leads but was unable to maintain momentum, collapsing in the second half.

Jan 31, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) dribbles the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Three-point shooting has been the Eagles’ biggest weakness this season. Boston College is shooting just 29.6% from beyond the arc overall. Against Notre Dame and Virginia combined, the Eagles went 12-for-45 from three-point range, including an abysmal 3-for-21 in the second halves — a major factor in both losses.

Despite a tougher road battle against Virginia Tech, Duke continues to show its ability to win in different ways behind the consistent excellence of Cameron Boozer and emerging contributions from role players like Maliq Brown.

With Boston College struggling to close games and shoot efficiently from beyond the arc, the Blue Devils will have a strong opportunity to protect their home court and keep their winning streak alive.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.