On Eve of NFL career, Duke's Parker Shares Personal Passion
Several former Duke football players are preparing to begin their professional careers, as the Blue Devils have a few players who have great chances of hearing their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft. Four Duke prospects have spent the last few days completing their prospect media availability windows at the NFL Combine.
The Cincinnati native saw his draft stock rise significantly as an upperclassman, as Parker anchored a Duke offensive line that was one of the better units in the ACC in both 2024 and 2025. He played only eight total snaps as a rookie in 2022 but was a key contributor for the team from then on.
In 2023, Parker made 12 appearances with seven starts, earning Duke's offensive rookie of the year award. In both 2024 and 2025, he earned the Blue Devils' lineman of the year award while earning Second Team All-ACC honors in both seasons.
Brian Parker Fell in Love With Football Early
Parker was named a Second Team All-American in 2025 by the Walter Camp Foundation and was a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press. The 6'5", 300-pound lineman was a key piece in a line that protected one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC this past season in Darian Mensah.
Mensah led the conference in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, and Duke as a whole averaged 285.4 passing yards per contest, the team's highest mark since 2009.
Parker detailed why he fell in love with football from an early age during his prospect media availability at the NFL Combine.
"Honestly, third grade when I first got out there," Parker responded when asked what the moment was when he fell in love with football. "You know, I got to go around, hit people. Nobody got mad at me. Nobody yelled at me or anything. So, it's always fun to be out there with your buddies, your friends, all the relationships you make."
Parker Could Be an Early Selection
Parker is likely to be the first former Duke player to hear his name called this spring. According to Mel Kiper Jr.'s positional rankings, Parker is the fifth-ranked center in the class.
