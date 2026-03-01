On Eve of NFL career, Duke's Parker Shares Personal Passion

Several former Duke football players are preparing to begin their professional careers, as the Blue Devils have a few players who have great chances of hearing their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft. Four Duke prospects have spent the last few days completing their prospect media availability windows at the NFL Combine.

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Cole Finney (82) and offensive linemen Brian Parker II (53) react with tight end Nicky Dalmolin (81) after a successful two point conversion during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati native saw his draft stock rise significantly as an upperclassman, as Parker anchored a Duke offensive line that was one of the better units in the ACC in both 2024 and 2025. He played only eight total snaps as a rookie in 2022 but was a key contributor for the team from then on.

In 2023, Parker made 12 appearances with seven starts, earning Duke's offensive rookie of the year award. In both 2024 and 2025, he earned the Blue Devils' lineman of the year award while earning Second Team All-ACC honors in both seasons.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Brian Parker Fell in Love With Football Early

Parker was named a Second Team All-American in 2025 by the Walter Camp Foundation and was a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press. The 6'5", 300-pound lineman was a key piece in a line that protected one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC this past season in Darian Mensah.

Mensah led the conference in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, and Duke as a whole averaged 285.4 passing yards per contest, the team's highest mark since 2009.

Watch Parker discuss below...

Parker detailed why he fell in love with football from an early age during his prospect media availability at the NFL Combine.

"Honestly, third grade when I first got out there," Parker responded when asked what the moment was when he fell in love with football. "You know, I got to go around, hit people. Nobody got mad at me. Nobody yelled at me or anything. So, it's always fun to be out there with your buddies, your friends, all the relationships you make."

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Parker Could Be an Early Selection

Parker is likely to be the first former Duke player to hear his name called this spring. According to Mel Kiper Jr.'s positional rankings, Parker is the fifth-ranked center in the class.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.