One Duke Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Draft Losses — and One Who Won't

In the age of the transfer portal, a college program can recoup lost talent by searching for players who can help mitigate the losses of star players on the roster, whether from graduation, the portal, or the NFL Draft. The selection process has cost the Duke Blue Devils key positions across the roster, including offensive tackle and defensive back.

Head coach Manny Diaz worked hard to find the right players in the transfer portal who could help Duke ease the loss of one draftee. Sometimes, however, the loss of a program's draftee is so great that even their replacement couldn't pick up the tab. Those types of losses will certainly be felt in the upcoming regular season, especially when it comes to replacing offensive tackle Brian Parker II and cornerback Chandler Rivers.

Incoming Duke Transfer Could Ease the Loss of Parker

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Cole Finney (82) and offensive linemen Brian Parker II (53) react with tight end Nicky Dalmolin (81) after a successful two-point conversion during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

When the Blue Devils were searching for Parker's replacement, they needed a player who brought experience and consistency while being recognized as an all-conference performer. It is hard to find those types in the transfer portal, and the team that gets lucky in finding them tends to reap the benefits. Diaz will hopefully do so after adding Coastal Carolina standout tackle Nick Del Grande in college football's version of free agency.

Del Grande is more experienced as a left tackle for the Chanticleers, but he has the versatility and toolkit to be a potential starter on the right side, where Parker played. He has a wealth of experience at Coastal, including as an All-Sun Belt lineman. That is a player who could ease the minds of the Blue Devil faithful on Saturdays.

Chandler Rivers’ Replacement Is Another Story Entirely

Aug 23, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (5) pulls in a catch over Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Che Ojarikre was a standout defender with the Stanford Cardinal last season and proved himself as a worthy target in the portal for Diaz to replace Chandler Rivers as the versatile inside-out defensive back for Duke's secondary. Even so, I don't imagine anyone could replace a player like Rivers.

Rivers brought his A-game each week, bringing the same type of toughness and competitive fire that a cornerback much bigger than he was on the perimeter and at nickel. He was experienced and possessed a wealth of football knowledge, which the Baltimore Ravens saw as worthy of a fifth-round selection. Even if Ojarikre were to become a great player this season, it still wouldn't ease the hurt Rivers is leaving behind... for the opposing team.