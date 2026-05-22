Pair of Former Duke Stars Named to All-Rookie Teams in the NBA

Two former standout Duke Blue Devils are living up to expectations in the NBA, as both Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel were both named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Flagg — who was the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — was named to the All-Rookie First Team in his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on his way to what will likely be a Rookie of the Year selection. His success should come as no surprise, as his lone season with the Blue Devils is one of the better one-and-done seasons in recent memory.

Flagg With Duke

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while also averaging 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game on defense. For his efforts, he was named National Player of the Year, and he also helped lead Duke to the Final Four alongside Knueppel.

As for Knueppel, he was Flagg’s running mate in college. He averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game alongside Flagg in his lone season with the Blue Devils, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range. He would later be chosen by the Charlotte Hornets in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft, joining Flagg and starting center Khaman Maluach as Duke talent selected in the lottery.

Knueppel in the NBA

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and guard Cooper Flagg (2) during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Charlotte, Knueppel lived up to the expectations just as much as his Duke teammate did. He averaged 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with the Hornets, knocking down 273 three-pointers at a 42.5 percent clip. He helped the Hornets spearhead their sharp turnaround this past season, as they qualified for the Play-In Tournament, and nearly clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

The pair of college teammates didn’t have long careers in Durham with the Blue Devils before taking their talents to the NBA, but their impact was felt in their one season together. Now, they are continuing their legacies in the NBA, which only does good for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff in terms of future recruiting.

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Duke players L-R Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight last season in their first without Flagg and Knueppel, and they’ll look to reach similar heights in the 2026-27 season that they’ll enter as one of the favorites to win the national title. Whether they'll be able to has yet to be seen, but I have faith they'll have what it takes.