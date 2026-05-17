Duke Showing Interest In Top Santa Clara Transfer

The Duke Blue Devils have shown interest in a top transfer portal talent while he takes part in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine.

Specifically, Santa Clara transfer Allen Graves — a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward — told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello at the draft combine that he has only had conversations with two schools since entering the transfer portal and the NBA Draft: LSU and Duke. However, Graves has said he’d rather stay in the draft if he is projected as a first-rounder than return to school next season.

Graves at Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Graves was very impressive in his freshman season with Santa Clara, averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, and 41 percent from three-point range on 2.6 attempts per game. Graves was also impressive in the Broncos’ lone NCAA Tournament game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 7 rebounds in an 89-84 overtime loss to Kentucky.

His versatility in the frontcourt has not helped him earn attention from the Blue Devils , but also has earned him some draft hype ahead of this year’s NBA Draft. After showing off his skill set as a freshman last season, most projections have Graves landing as a mid-to-late first-round pick. However, a strong showing at the combine could help push him into lottery conversations.

O’Connor’s Evaluation

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

In Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, he projects the potential Blue Devil to be chosen with the 16th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Graves was a point guard before a late growth spurt, and the floor skills carried over when he sprouted to 6-foot-9,” O’Connor said.

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) shoots the basketball against the Pacific Tigers during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“He came off the bench at Santa Clara as a redshirt freshman and quietly became one of the most efficient producers in college basketball".

"He stands as the top-ranked player still in the transfer portal, so he could return to college, which wouldn't be a surprise given that he came off the bench, lacks great athleticism, and had some struggles against the limited top competition that he faced. But he could easily get selected this high in the draft".

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"There is logic to the Grizzlies taking a point guard here. But perhaps Memphis saw the limitations of having a small guard after the Ja Morant experience. And now it’s time to build a big, long team.”

The Blue Devils will now hope for the best in terms of getting Graves to choose Duke instead of remaining in the NBA Draft. If he does indeed choose to come back to school and suit up for Duke, the Blue Devils would have one strong talent on their hands.