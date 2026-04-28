Duke's Perfect Blend of Roster Aspects Earns High Preseason Ranking

Duke basketball is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about National Championship contenders heading into next season.

Jon Scheyer has retained players who were projected as NBA Draft picks at the start of last year, most notably Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba, while adding one of the best scorers available in the transfer portal in John Blackwell from Wisconsin.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The losses of Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, Duke's two leading scorers, are real. But the roster Scheyer has assembled around those departures gives him something he has not had in his previous four seasons: a team built on collective depth rather than one or two transcendent stars.

This is the opportunity for Scheyer to prove he belongs among the elite coaches in college basketball.

Where Duke Stands in the Early Rankings

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) dribbles the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season, and Duke checks in at second behind Florida. The Gators are bringing back most of their roster from last year's team, along with key pieces from their championship run two seasons ago, which gives them the edge at this stage of the offseason.

Borzello describes Duke's depth as unparalleled at this point in the offseason. He notes that despite losing Boozer and Evans to the NBA, the Blue Devils return Ngongba and Sarr, retain Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, and add Blackwell, whom he calls the best guard to enter the portal. That foundation, combined with an elite recruiting class featuring three top-25 talents, is what drives the No. 2 ranking.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Borzello also acknowledges the recent tournament heartbreak, noting that Duke has fallen short in gut-wrenching fashion two years running, but concludes that the pieces are in place for another deep run.

Why Duke Can Win the National Championship

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The case for Duke starts with the returners. Ngongba, Sarr, Foster, and Cayden Boozer all have unfinished business in Durham. Each was viewed as a potential NBA prospect at some point during or before last season, which means the talent baseline on this roster is considerably higher than the departures of Boozer and Evans might suggest. All four have clear areas of improvement that, if addressed, could result in the kind of individual leaps that push a team from contender to champion.

The Blackwell addition fills the most pressing gap left by Evans's departure. Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game at Wisconsin and brings proven scoring ability, giving Scheyer a reliable offensive option without asking any returning player to drastically exceed their established role. He is not a replacement for Boozer, and no one player could be. But he is a seamless fit for what this roster needs.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The recruiting class adds another layer. While the 2026 class does not include a prospect at the level of Boozer or Cooper Flagg, it is still the No. 1 class in the country for the third consecutive year, headlined by three top-25 talents. That kind of sustained recruiting excellence does not happen by accident, and it reflects a program operating at the highest level of college basketball, even in a transitional year.