Projected Duke Rotation After Roster Near Finalized
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Next season, Duke will look considerably different on the roster. Cameron Boozer is projected to be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft, and Isaiah Evans is also expected to depart for the professional level. Transfer addition John Blackwell has already arrived to help fill that offensive void. Additionally, Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia have both entered the transfer portal and have since found new programs.
With all of that in mind, here is what Duke's starting lineup and bench rotation could look like heading into next season.
The Starting Five
PG Caleb Foster (Sr.)
Foster has developed into one of the more complete point guards in college basketball. He is a reliable shooter and a capable defender, and he made clear strides as a facilitator throughout last season. With another year of experience and full health after offseason surgery, Foster has the tools to be one of the better guards in the country next season.
SG John Blackwell (Sr.)
Blackwell averaged a career-high 19.1 points per game last season and arrives in Durham as one of the most proven scorers in the transfer portal. He is also a capable defender, which takes pressure off Foster on that end of the floor. While Blackwell has not always been a team's primary scoring option, he has earned that role and appears ready to embrace it at Duke.
SF Dame Sarr (Soph.)
Sarr showed flashes of what he is capable of during his freshman season, but another year at Duke could prove to be very beneficial for his development. At 6-foot-8, he is a strong perimeter defender who can guard multiple positions and has real potential to take a meaningful step forward offensively with a full offseason of development behind him.
PF Cameron Williams (Fr.)
Williams is the crown jewel of Duke's 2026 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-11 and ranked third overall in the class, he is a versatile player who can score, shoot, rebound, find open teammates, and protect the rim. He is also an excellent transition runner, making him a natural fit in an up-tempo system.
C Patrick Ngongba (Jr.)
Ngongba was projected as a first-round pick but chose to return to Duke, viewing next year's draft class as weaker and an opportunity to improve his stock. His return gives the Blue Devils one of the best shot-blocking bigs in the country, as well as a reliable lob threat who can change games around the rim.
The Bench
Sixth Man: SG Deron Rippey Jr. (Fr.)
Had Duke not gone into the transfer portal to land John Blackwell, Rippey Jr. would have been a legitimate candidate to start from day one. He is a quick and explosive guard who can create his own shot off the dribble, get to the basket, and guard on the perimeter. Coming off the bench on this roster is not a slight. It is simply a reflection of the talent that surrounds him.
PF Drew Scharnowski (Jr.)
Scharnowski is Duke's Swiss Army Knife for next season. He is unlikely to crack the starting lineup on opening night, but he is more than capable of contributing 15 to 20 quality minutes off the bench. At Belmont, he averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game, suggesting he can be a meaningful contributor at this level.
PG Cayden Boozer (Soph.)
Boozer had a strong finish to his freshman season before the painful Elite Eight loss to UConn. He has proven he can run an offense and make plays for teammates, but improving his perimeter shooting will be essential heading into year two. He shot just 30% from three last season, and that number needs to climb if he wants to push for more minutes in a deep rotation.
C Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (Fr.)
Boumtje Boumtje arrives as the top international prospect in the country, coming over from FC Barcelona. He will serve as the primary backup to Ngongba and is expected to be at Duke for at least two seasons, as he will not be eligible for the draft due to his age. He is a high-upside prospect who will need time to develop before earning significant minutes at the college level.
SG Bryson Howard (Fr.)
Howard is a long, athletic, left-handed wing who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. However, with the backcourt as deep as it is, meaningful playing time will be difficult to come by in his freshman season.
PG Jacob Theodosiou (Sr.)
Theodosiou is a veteran depth piece who gives Duke experience and reliability off the bench. At Loyola Maryland last season, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 46.1% shooting from the field. He is a steady presence who knows his role and fills it well.
C Maxime Meyer (Fr.)
Meyer may not see significant playing time this season and could be a strong candidate to redshirt. With Ngongba returning and Boumtje Boumtje committed, the path to meaningful minutes at center is a difficult one for Meyer in year one.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.