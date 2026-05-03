Projected Duke Rotation After Roster Near Finalized

Next season, Duke will look considerably different on the roster. Cameron Boozer is projected to be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft, and Isaiah Evans is also expected to depart for the professional level. Transfer addition John Blackwell has already arrived to help fill that offensive void. Additionally, Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia have both entered the transfer portal and have since found new programs.

With all of that in mind, here is what Duke's starting lineup and bench rotation could look like heading into next season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Starting Five

PG Caleb Foster (Sr.)

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Foster has developed into one of the more complete point guards in college basketball. He is a reliable shooter and a capable defender, and he made clear strides as a facilitator throughout last season. With another year of experience and full health after offseason surgery, Foster has the tools to be one of the better guards in the country next season.

SG John Blackwell (Sr.)

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell averaged a career-high 19.1 points per game last season and arrives in Durham as one of the most proven scorers in the transfer portal. He is also a capable defender, which takes pressure off Foster on that end of the floor. While Blackwell has not always been a team's primary scoring option, he has earned that role and appears ready to embrace it at Duke.

SF Dame Sarr (Soph.)

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr showed flashes of what he is capable of during his freshman season, but another year at Duke could prove to be very beneficial for his development. At 6-foot-8, he is a strong perimeter defender who can guard multiple positions and has real potential to take a meaningful step forward offensively with a full offseason of development behind him.

PF Cameron Williams (Fr.)

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is the crown jewel of Duke's 2026 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-11 and ranked third overall in the class, he is a versatile player who can score, shoot, rebound, find open teammates, and protect the rim. He is also an excellent transition runner, making him a natural fit in an up-tempo system.

C Patrick Ngongba (Jr.)

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba was projected as a first-round pick but chose to return to Duke, viewing next year's draft class as weaker and an opportunity to improve his stock. His return gives the Blue Devils one of the best shot-blocking bigs in the country, as well as a reliable lob threat who can change games around the rim.

The Bench

Sixth Man: SG Deron Rippey Jr. (Fr.)

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Had Duke not gone into the transfer portal to land John Blackwell, Rippey Jr. would have been a legitimate candidate to start from day one. He is a quick and explosive guard who can create his own shot off the dribble, get to the basket, and guard on the perimeter. Coming off the bench on this roster is not a slight. It is simply a reflection of the talent that surrounds him.

PF Drew Scharnowski (Jr.)

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scharnowski is Duke's Swiss Army Knife for next season. He is unlikely to crack the starting lineup on opening night, but he is more than capable of contributing 15 to 20 quality minutes off the bench. At Belmont, he averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game, suggesting he can be a meaningful contributor at this level.

PG Cayden Boozer (Soph.)

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) defends Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boozer had a strong finish to his freshman season before the painful Elite Eight loss to UConn. He has proven he can run an offense and make plays for teammates, but improving his perimeter shooting will be essential heading into year two. He shot just 30% from three last season, and that number needs to climb if he wants to push for more minutes in a deep rotation.

C Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (Fr.)

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje arrives as the top international prospect in the country, coming over from FC Barcelona. He will serve as the primary backup to Ngongba and is expected to be at Duke for at least two seasons, as he will not be eligible for the draft due to his age. He is a high-upside prospect who will need time to develop before earning significant minutes at the college level.

SG Bryson Howard (Fr.)

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Howard is a long, athletic, left-handed wing who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. However, with the backcourt as deep as it is, meaningful playing time will be difficult to come by in his freshman season.

PG Jacob Theodosiou (Sr.)

Nov 21, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Loyola (MD) Greyhounds guard Jacob Theodosiou (6) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Theodosiou is a veteran depth piece who gives Duke experience and reliability off the bench. At Loyola Maryland last season, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 46.1% shooting from the field. He is a steady presence who knows his role and fills it well.

C Maxime Meyer (Fr.)

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Meyer may not see significant playing time this season and could be a strong candidate to redshirt. With Ngongba returning and Boumtje Boumtje committed, the path to meaningful minutes at center is a difficult one for Meyer in year one.