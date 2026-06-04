Predicting Duke Basketball's Biggest Surprise Breakouts Next Season

If there's one thing the Duke basketball program has going for it heading into next season, it's depth.

Head coach Jon Scheyer built what is likely the deepest and most complete roster in college basketball, as he can legitimately go 10 or 11 deep in the rotation with all of the talent coming in.

It starts with who is coming back. Duke returned three starters from last season in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr, along with backup point guard Cayden Boozer, who averaged 22.8 minutes a night last season as a rookie.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Scheyer has the skill sets and versatility to throw a myriad of different lineups on the floor, but there isn't a proven volume scorer on the roster outside of Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell. With Blackwell as the go-to guy offensively, that leaves room for bench pieces to step up into complementary roles.

This isn't to say these two players will burst onto the scene and average 15-20 points per game, but here are two Blue Devils who could be much bigger factors in the rotation than most expect right now.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sebastian Wilkins

Sebastian Wilkins redshirted the 2025-26 season at Duke after reclassifying into the 2025 recruiting class, where he was ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

The 6'8" wing won't be a guy who has the ball in his hands super often, but he could fill the type of role behind Dame Sarr that Isaiah Evans played during his first year with Duke.

Scheyer prides his teams on defensive length and switchability, and Wilkins provides that with a long, stocky frame and solid footwork. He can guard multiple positions on the floor effectively while also being able to provide a spark on the offensive side of the ball at times.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) shoots a three pointer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wilkins is a talented outside shooter and can get to the rim with finesse and efficiency. He essentially had an entire year to improve his offensive arsenal, and with the defensive capabilities already in place, he will be a very exciting bench piece to keep an eye on.

The redshirt freshman could fit the perfect mold of a spot-up 3-and-D guy when the Blue Devils need a scoring spark off the bench.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deron Rippey Jr.

Need a spark off the bench? Deron Rippey Jr. is your guy.

Rippey is the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, but has somewhat flown under the radar with the Blue Devils having maybe the deepest backcourt in college hoops, featuring Foster, Boozer, and Blackwell.

With Rippey, it's the endless motor and defensive intensity that will make it difficult for Scheyer not to get him on the floor. Despite standing at just 6'2", Rippey plays with tenacity on the defensive perimeter and will make it extremely tough for opposing guards to get any sort of rhythm going.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's also a great athlete, displaying the ability to make highlight finishes around the basket. Expect Rippey to be one of the most electric players on this Duke roster.

The McDonald's All-American won't start but will be a huge energy boost off the bench; his impact will mostly be felt on the defensive end.