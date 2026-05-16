Breaking Down Sebastian Wilkins' Role With Duke

The 2026-27 season is as good an opportunity as head coach Jon Scheyer has had at Duke to cut down the nets.

Duke is coming off a brutal ending to its 2025-26 season, falling in heartbreaking fashion to UConn in the Elite Eight. But Scheyer and his staff have rebuilt this roster through veteran presences and continuity, and it's as deep a team as they have had since Scheyer took over in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are set to enter the 2026-27 campaign as a top-three team in the nation, with a rotation headlined by four returning top-six scorers from last season, a couple of big-time transfer portal additions, and the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class on the way in.

Scheyer can legitimately go 10 to 11 deep next season if he wants to, with so many different skill sets on the roster that provide him with flexibility in terms of what types of lineups he wants to throw out there.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, with all the star power coming back to or into Durham next season, redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins has largely gone unnoticed through it all.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) shoots a three pointer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Sebastian Wilkins Will Have Role With Blue Devils

Wilkins was a late addition to the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class, as the wing reclassified up from the 2026 class. Wilkins was ranked as the No. 35 overall player in the class after moving up, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With so much talent on the roster, the Brewster Academy (NH) product elected to take a redshirt year, and he will now enter his redshirt freshman season poised for a nice rotation role with the program.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6'8" and 215 pounds, Wilkins already boasts a versatile scoring repertoire with a knack for getting to the basket mixed with a developed three-point shot that he has improved at over time.

In high school, Wilkins showed flashes of consistent volume three-point shooting, but never put it together with total consistency. However, with his downhill driving ability, an improved outside shot will make him a dynamic scorer off the bench for the Blue Devils.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Projecting Sebastian Wilkins' Role

Expect Wilkins to average around 15-20 minutes a night as a bit of a plug-and-play guy for Scheyer and Co. Obviously, the wing proving he can consistently hit outside shots and defend at a high level will play a huge factor in his potential increased time on the floor, but he already has the tools to contribute.

Scheyer tends to pride himself on his team's defensive length and versatility, and Wilkins brings that. He can guard multiple positions on the floor with good length and solid footwork at his size.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wilkins probably won't be a guy who fills up the box score, but will fill a role somewhat similar to Nik Khamenia last season. Coming off the bench as a defensive energy piece, but holding the potential to hit a couple of outside shots.

Wilkins had a full year to develop in-house under Scheyer, one of the best talent developers in college basketball. Expect the wing to have an impact in 2026-27.