Predicting Every 2027 NBA Draft First Round Pick From Duke

One of the main reasons the Duke basketball program consistently lands elite freshman talent is its strong track record of getting its young talent to the NBA quickly.

Since Jon Scheyer took over as the Blue Devils' head coach in 2022, he has been arguably the best recruiter of any head coach in the entire sport. Since 2022, 11 former Blue Devils have been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This incoming freshman group is a bit different: although the Blue Devils are bringing in one of the best high school recruiting classes once again, there isn't a surefire elite one-and-done NBA prospect.

Let's predict every Blue Devil who will be selected in the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Williams

Cameron Williams is the highest-rated incoming Duke rookie, ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Like many of the top recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, Williams is viewed as more of a long-term project rather than a polished recruit who will come in and dominate the college game right away. Although, he might have the highest long-term ceiling of any high school prospect in this class.

#Duke has released its roster measurements. 3 seven-footers on the roster.



Cam Williams - 7’0”

Maxime Meyer - 7’1”

Boumtje Boumtje - 7’2” — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 23, 2026

The 7'0" forward will play more of a complementary role for the Blue Devils and could start at the power forward spot right away. It isn't elite college production that I think will make him a top 2027 draft prospect, but his long-term tools.

Williams is a long and versatile wing with a projectable shooting stroke and great two-way potential at the next level. He is already a proven rim protector and shows a ton of promise on the glass. In a year under Scheyer, his development could turn him into one of the most enticing draft prospects in a year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Ngongba

If Ngongba had declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, he probably would've been selected in the first round. Instead, the 6'11" center elected to return to school to anchor the interior for one of the best rosters in college basketball.

Ngongba was Duke's biggest breakout player last season, averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night on 60.6% shooting from the field. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds a night as a rookie. Ngongba also attempted 31 threes as a sophomore after attempting one as a freshman.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big man was one of the most underrated impact defenders in college basketball last season. He ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, according to EvanMiya. Additionally, he has a newfound passing game, is a stellar rim protector, and is a very effective roller.

Ngongba was projected as a mid-to-late first-rounder in the 2026 draft, and even in a much weaker class next year, I'm not sure how much his stock can actually rise. I expect Ngongba to be an All-ACC Defensive Team candidate and to be one of the most productive two-way centers in college basketball next season.

If he can stay healthy, improve his defensive switchability, and expand his scoring arsenal a bit, his draft stock could move inside the top 20.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame Sarr

Sophomore Dame Sarr is quickly turning into one of the biggest breakout candidates in America heading into the 2026-27 season. The 6'8" wing has the game to be one of the best 3-and-D wings in college basketball this season.

Sarr came to Duke from FC Barcelona, regarded as one of the best outside shooters in the 2025 recruiting class, but that didn't materialize throughout his freshman year. The Italian averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts a night. He showed flashes of his outside shooting potential, but was never able to string together games of consistent shooting.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) controls the ball as UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Sarr was a regular starter because he was arguably Duke's best all-around defender last season. He can guard multiple positions on the floor, is extremely disruptive on the perimeter, and is a talented wing on the glass.

If Sarr can boost his three-point efficiency on decent volume, I see no reason why he can't jump into lottery status in 2027. He's already an elite defender; the three-point shot just has to progress.

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