3 Interesting Observations From Duke's Countdown to Craziness Scrimmage

The Duke basketball program held its annual Countdown to Craziness event this weekend.

It's one of the cooler traditions in college basketball, and it can also be a great recruiting pitch. 5-star 2027 forward Asa Montgomery took his official visit to Duke for Countdown to Craziness and picked up a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils the next day.

We probably shouldn't take too much away from the intrasquad scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness, and there will probably be much more to take away from the Blue Devils' first preseason scrimmage against Belmont on Thursday, but here are a few interesting observations.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Ngongba's Frame

Junior center Patrick Ngongba looks leaner and much more mobile, and his role could expand significantly beyond what it has been through his first two years in Durham.

According to Duke's roster, Ngongba is listed at 6'11" and 250 pounds, the same measurements as last year, but his frame definitely seems to have changed.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior spent some time with the ball in his hands on the perimeter, and he may end up being a much more active passer than originally expected. He upped his assist-per-game average to 2.0 last season, but he might be much more involved in the passing game as a junior.

I'm curious to see just how much Ngongba's box-score numbers jump this season and what his role actually looks like, but he could be one of the most impactful two-way players in college basketball. Remember, Ngongba might've been a first-round pick if he'd declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, but he elected to come back to school.

The key for Ngongba this season is staying healthy. He has missed 15 games across his two seasons at Duke. If he can stay on the floor, he will impact winning as much as any player on this roster.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame Sarr Expanded Offensive Game

Sophomore Dame Sarr has turned into one of the bigger breakout candidates heading into the 2026-27 season. The 6'8" wing has already established himself as one of the best defenders in college basketball, but his three-point shooting left a lot to be desired; he shot 32.3% on 3.5 attempts per game as a rookie.

It looks like Sarr didn't just work on his outside shooting this offseason, but on his entire offensive game. The Italian got downhill in a hurry on multiple occasions and sought contact at the basket. If Sarr can establish a consistent three-point shot at decent volume and be a threat near the rim, he'll stay on the floor very often with the defensive talent he already possesses.

Sarr should make a massive jump in his second season of college basketball and could enter lottery discussions in the 2027 NBA Draft if his offensive game takes a leap.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Looks Comfortable Everywhere

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's role as a freshman will be so interesting for Duke fans to follow. Listed at 7'2" and 250 pounds, he can pass at a high level, handle the ball on the perimeter, and operate in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop game.

Throughout the summer, Boumtje Boumtje proved he can be a reliable three-point shooter at good volume and also possesses great ball-handling and passing skills for a seven-footer. He can be switchable defensively, and his frame makes him a highly valuable rebounder and shot-blocker.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's going to be tough for head coach Jon Scheyer to keep Boumtje Boumtje off the floor, given how comfortable he looked right away. The 17-year-old could quickly make a major impact for the Blue Devils, regardless of his age. The international prospect may even start right away.