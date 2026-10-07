How To Watch Duke Basketball's Opening Scrimmage vs. Belmont

The Duke Blue Devils are back in action this week.

Duke kicked off the 2026-27 campaign with Countdown to Craziness over the weekend, but fans will get their first in-game look at the new roster this week when the Blue Devils face Belmont in a scrimmage.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will face Belmont in a scrimmage, then they have two exhibition contests against Tennessee (Oct. 20) and Kansas (Oct. 25).

Here's everything you need to know before Duke takes the court.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) drives the ball during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch, Listen to Duke's Scrimmage Against Belmont

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)

TV: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Storylines To Follow for Duke's First Scrimmage

Two interesting notes for Duke's first scrimmage: former Duke assistant Evan Bradds took over as Belmont's next head coach this offseason, his alma mater. Bradds was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year during his playing career with the Bruins.

Additionally, new Blue Devil Drew Scharnowski transferred to Duke from Belmont this offseason. He averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks a game last season en route to earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.

Belmont University’s new men’s basketball coach Evan Bradds fields questions by the media at Belmont University Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If one thing is clear about this Duke roster heading into the 2026-27 season, it's that it's extremely deep. Duke is probably the deepest club in college basketball, with length and switchable defenders at every position.

Jon Scheyer and his staff will probably experiment quite a bit with the immense amount of talent on the roster, since it's obviously unclear which lineups actually work best together. Duke has so many options at so many different areas of the floor, so I expect Scheyer to mix and match a wide range of lineups.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, it will be intriguing to watch how dominant the Blue Devils are on the defensive end right out of the gate. Duke has ranked inside the top five nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, in each of the last two seasons. However, with the length, switchability, and depth Scheyer built with this roster, this could be his best defensive team yet.

Half-court offense after Duke gets defensively set will be a nightmare for opponents all season, and Thursday night will be the first look at how aggressive this unit already is. Duke might also be the tallest team in college basketball this season, a calling card for Scheyer throughout his tenure.