How To Watch Duke Basketball's Opening Scrimmage vs. Belmont
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The Duke Blue Devils are back in action this week.
Duke kicked off the 2026-27 campaign with Countdown to Craziness over the weekend, but fans will get their first in-game look at the new roster this week when the Blue Devils face Belmont in a scrimmage.
The Blue Devils will face Belmont in a scrimmage, then they have two exhibition contests against Tennessee (Oct. 20) and Kansas (Oct. 25).
Here's everything you need to know before Duke takes the court.
How To Watch, Listen to Duke's Scrimmage Against Belmont
Date: Thursday, Oct. 8
Time: 7:00 pm ET
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)
TV: ACC Network Extra
Listen: Blue Devil Network
Storylines To Follow for Duke's First Scrimmage
Two interesting notes for Duke's first scrimmage: former Duke assistant Evan Bradds took over as Belmont's next head coach this offseason, his alma mater. Bradds was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year during his playing career with the Bruins.
Additionally, new Blue Devil Drew Scharnowski transferred to Duke from Belmont this offseason. He averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks a game last season en route to earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.
If one thing is clear about this Duke roster heading into the 2026-27 season, it's that it's extremely deep. Duke is probably the deepest club in college basketball, with length and switchable defenders at every position.
Jon Scheyer and his staff will probably experiment quite a bit with the immense amount of talent on the roster, since it's obviously unclear which lineups actually work best together. Duke has so many options at so many different areas of the floor, so I expect Scheyer to mix and match a wide range of lineups.
Additionally, it will be intriguing to watch how dominant the Blue Devils are on the defensive end right out of the gate. Duke has ranked inside the top five nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, in each of the last two seasons. However, with the length, switchability, and depth Scheyer built with this roster, this could be his best defensive team yet.
Half-court offense after Duke gets defensively set will be a nightmare for opponents all season, and Thursday night will be the first look at how aggressive this unit already is. Duke might also be the tallest team in college basketball this season, a calling card for Scheyer throughout his tenure.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine