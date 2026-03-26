Duke's Scheyer Provides Update on Caleb Foster's Possible Return

After going down with a foot injury in the final game of the regular season against North Carolina, Duke has been without point guard Caleb Foster for five straight games.

Foster missed all three of Duke's ACC Tournament games as well as the Blue Devils' first two games of March Madness. However, there may be some good news on the horizon heading into Friday's Sweet Sixteen matchup against St. John's.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Earlier today, head coach Jon Scheyer spoke with Jeff Goodman about the upcoming matchup, and the topic of Foster's potential return was front and center. Scheyer sounded optimistic that his point guard could be available, though he made clear that Foster would be on a minutes restriction if he does play.

"The fact we've been talking about him playing is an upset. What he's been doing is incredible," Scheyer said. "His mindset is to give it a go tomorrow. Now we got to, again, have another good day today. But he's gonna give it a go."

"He's not practiced, but he's done some stuff on the floor. I can't even explain what he's done."

Scheyer also reflected on how Foster's determination has exceeded even his own expectations for the timeline of his recovery.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"I was hopeful that maybe he could play the final weekend, maybe. But, again, I was trying to be supportive of him, what he was thinking in his mind, and he was just determined to get back for this," Scheyer said. "I don't think anything's standing in his way. Obviously, no matter what, his first game back, like Pat, it can't be high minutes or anything like that."

"But it's another step, if he's able to go, where we become whole. That's what we've been trying to do, is advance to where he can come back and join us."

What Foster Brings to the Table

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster is in his junior season and has been a valuable complementary piece for the Blue Devils all year. Before suffering the foot injury, Foster was putting together a career year, averaging a career-high 8.8 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and 40% from three-point range. He was also posting career highs in rebounds with 3.6 per game and assists with 2.8 per game.

Foster's value goes beyond the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. Offensively, his three-point shooting and ability to move without the ball create spacing and open looks for his teammates. Defensively, his ability to stay in front of his man and disrupt passing lanes has been a quiet but significant factor in Duke having one of the best defenses in the country this season.

Duke's Injury History

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) prepares to shootvduring a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke has dealt with its share of injury issues down the stretch of the season. Patrick Ngongba missed time due to foot soreness before making his return against TCU in the second round. While the rust was evident, with four fouls and four turnovers in limited minutes, his presence on the defensive end was still felt.

If Foster is able to join Ngongba in returning to full health, Duke could be heading into the final weeks of the tournament closer to whole than they have been in quite some time.