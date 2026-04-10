Duke Makes Top Six for Talented 2027 Wide Receiver
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Head coach Manny Diaz and the Duke football staff have been doing their homework with the 2027 recruiting class, and the Blue Devils just made a major stride in the recruitment of one of the recruiting class's most talented wide receivers.
Duke has made the final six schools for 3-star wide receiver Jayden Elder, along with Tulane, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and South Florida. The 5'10", 160-pound receiver is currently rated as the No. 659 overall player, No. 74 wide receiver, and No. 60 player out of the state of Florida according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.
Elder attends Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, FL.
Duke Makes Top Six for 3-Star Wide Receiver Jayden Elder
Elder received an offer from the Blue Devils back in April and has taken official visits to Pitt, South Florida, and Tulane. According to his X page, the recruit tallied 45 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 1,010 all-purpose yards in his junior campaign.
At the moment, the Blue Devils appear slightly behind in Elder's recruitment, as other programs still pursuing his services have brought him in for a visit. Duke has yet to do so and has not scheduled an official visit at this point in time.
Duke Making Strides With 2027 Recruiting Class
Diaz and Co. dealt with arguably the most hectic offseason of any team in college football, as the Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal at the last second. Both players committed to Miami.
Duke later filed a lawsuit against Mensah for breaching the terms of his NIL deal, but the case was resolved before it ever made it to court.
However, the Blue Devils are still making solid strides with recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, currently rated as the No. 42 overall class per 247Sports.
The Blue Devils have locked up four commitments so far, from 3-star edge King Kalama, 3-star linebacker Tripp Keller, 3-star quarterback Aidan McPherson, and 3-star linebacker Jack Baker. Baker is the most recent of the four commits.
Diaz and the rest of his staff likely have some ground to cover in the recruitment of Elder, as it battles with ACC foe Pittsburgh, along with the rest of the schools involved.
Despite a chaotic offseason, Duke still looks to contend in the ACC for a second straight year.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.