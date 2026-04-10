Duke Makes Top Six for Talented 2027 Wide Receiver

Head coach Manny Diaz and the Duke football staff have been doing their homework with the 2027 recruiting class, and the Blue Devils just made a major stride in the recruitment of one of the recruiting class's most talented wide receivers.

Duke has made the final six schools for 3-star wide receiver Jayden Elder, along with Tulane, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and South Florida. The 5'10", 160-pound receiver is currently rated as the No. 659 overall player, No. 74 wide receiver, and No. 60 player out of the state of Florida according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Elder attends Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, FL.

Spanish River's Jayden Elder celebrates his score during a 24-13 loss to Jupiter on Sept. 11, 2025. | Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Makes Top Six for 3-Star Wide Receiver Jayden Elder

Elder received an offer from the Blue Devils back in April and has taken official visits to Pitt, South Florida, and Tulane. According to his X page, the recruit tallied 45 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 1,010 all-purpose yards in his junior campaign.

At the moment, the Blue Devils appear slightly behind in Elder's recruitment, as other programs still pursuing his services have brought him in for a visit. Duke has yet to do so and has not scheduled an official visit at this point in time.

Thank You Lord! https://t.co/X0oxzNmcCd — 3 ⭐️ Jayden Elder (@jayden2elder) April 9, 2026

Duke Making Strides With 2027 Recruiting Class

Diaz and Co. dealt with arguably the most hectic offseason of any team in college football, as the Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal at the last second. Both players committed to Miami.

Duke later filed a lawsuit against Mensah for breaching the terms of his NIL deal, but the case was resolved before it ever made it to court.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, the Blue Devils are still making solid strides with recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, currently rated as the No. 42 overall class per 247Sports.

The Blue Devils have locked up four commitments so far, from 3-star edge King Kalama, 3-star linebacker Tripp Keller, 3-star quarterback Aidan McPherson , and 3-star linebacker Jack Baker. Baker is the most recent of the four commits.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Diaz and the rest of his staff likely have some ground to cover in the recruitment of Elder, as it battles with ACC foe Pittsburgh, along with the rest of the schools involved.

Despite a chaotic offseason, Duke still looks to contend in the ACC for a second straight year.