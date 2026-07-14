Duke Remains in Play for Elite 2027 Guard Talent

The Duke Blue Devils remain a contender to land one of the top soon-to-be freshman recruits in the country.

Guard Adan Diggs continues to be pursued by the Blue Devils. Diggs is a consensus 5-star prospect who reclassified from the class of 2028, yet is still considered one of the top players in the class of 2027. He has also been considering Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, UCLA, USC, Kansas, and Alabama.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) drives past O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4 guard currently plays for Millennium High School in Arizona, and is a dynamic two-way player who has drawn comparisons to crafty NBA guards such as Jrue Holiday and Jalen Suggs. He averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game on his way to being named MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year. Diggs is largely considered a top-10 prospect in his class, and some even consider him the best guard available currently.

Duke’s Talented Freshmen

Duke has some of the best incoming classes each year. This year is no different , as their freshman class is currently headlined by Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Cameron Williams , both of whom expect to be major parts of the Blue Devils’ rotation from day one. In the past, notable freshmen such as Cameron Boozer, Paolo Banchero, and Cooper Flagg had incredible one-and-done seasons for the Blue Devils.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diggs would fill quite a need for the Blue Devils going forward. They’ve always been known as a team that relies heavily on its frontcourt play, as evidenced by the names that were just mentioned. However, Diggs’ two-way tenacity gives him all the makings of a cornerstone guard that the team can build around if he were to join the program.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs’ Comparison

Here’s what ESPN’s Paul Biancardi said about Diggs’ comparison to Jalen Suggs earlier this month. At the time, Diggs wasn’t on the Blue Devils’ radar, but things have changed since then.

“Both Diggs and Suggs -- who was sixth in the 2020 class -- are explosive, attacking guards with terrific positional size. Diggs loves to use his versatile handle to create space and get to his spots when he sees an opening. Suggs may have been a slightly better passer in high school, but both are defensive bulldogs and can take over games," Biancardi said.

"Suggs went on to author an all-time moment for Gonzaga, banking in a 40-footer to beat UCLA in the 2021 Final Four. Diggs has the same big-shot DNA, which is rare for a high schooler."