Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors and first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg are looking to remain undefeated in the Las Vegas Summer League, as they’ll take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Memphis is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday despite 21 points from lottery pick Cameron Boozer.

Cameron Boozer vs Mavs in hopefully last SL Game



21 PTS (7-17 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-5 FTs)

8 REBS

3 AST

3 STLS



How we Feelin about his SL this summer? pic.twitter.com/akC2QmCl6i — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 14, 2026

Since Boozer played in both the Salt Lake City Summer League and multiple games in Las Vegas, it’s very possible that we’ve seen the last of him this offseason. The No. 3 overall pick may end up sitting out the second night of a back-to-back even if the Grizz want to play him again, which is why oddsmakers have Golden State favored in this matchup.

Summer League is a tough event to bet on, as rotations fluctuate for teams and development is the main priority for most squads. So, bettors should exercise caution when it comes to wagering on any of these games, and especially this one with Boozer’s status up in the air.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction as two interesting young cores face off on Tuesday.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +3.5 (-102)

Warriors -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +145

Warriors: -175

Total

184.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Grizzlies record: 1-1

Warriors record: 2-0

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Key Player to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Warriors

The No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Lendeborg has played in both the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League, giving him a little more experience than some of the other rookies that we’ve seen.

He had 21 points in his Vegas debut, and he should remain a focal point for Golden State on Tuesday.

No. 11 overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg delivered a double-double in his NBA Summer League debut:



▪️ 21 PTS (8-13 FGM)

▪️ 10 REB

▪️ 6 AST

▪️ 2 3PM



The @warriors pick up the win over the Mavericks! pic.twitter.com/zfVOSRgZoh — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

One of the biggest developments in Lendeborg’s game is the fact that he’s 13-for-21 from beyond the arc this summer (62 percent), a major step forward from his final season at Michigan.

This is a small sample size, but the Warriors need Lendeborg to be able to contribute right away if they want to get back into the playoff mix in the West.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Golden State has wins by 11 (over Dallas) and 25 (over Oklahoma City) in Las Vegas, and it should be favored in this matchup if Boozer ends up sitting.

Memphis came up short against Dallas on Monday night, and it could rest multiple players on the second night of a back-to-back, especially since it already participated in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Warriors have a double-digit win over that same Dallas team under their belt, and Lendeborg, Will Richard, LJ Cryer and Lachlan Olbrich are all players with either NBA experience or high draft pedigree.

Since the Warriors have the rest advantage and have been playing together for several games this summer, I like them to win on Tuesday. Memphis’ lone win in Vegas was a one-point victory over Chicago last week.

Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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