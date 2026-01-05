This Single Game Could Decide National Player of the Year

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has set himself apart as the National Player of the Year frontrunner through the early part of the 2025-26 college basketball season. The Miami native is third nationally in points per game at 23.0 to go along with 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.9 steals a game on 56.4% shooting from the field and 34.5% shooting from three-point range. He leads the Blue Devils in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Boozer has repeatedly demonstrated his uncanny ability to single-handedly take games over and lead his team to significant victories. The 6'9" forward went for 35 points against No. 18 Arkansas, 29 points against No. 22 Florida, 18 points and 15 rebounds against No. 9 Michigan State, and 18 points against No. 17 Kansas. All of those games resulted in wins for the Blue Devils.

Cameron Boozer Highlights at FSU 😈🍢 pic.twitter.com/we148BWIWp — DukeLights 𝕏 (@dukelightsx) January 4, 2026

However, similar to the 2024-25 campaign, where fellow Duke freshman superstar Cooper Flagg was in a two-man race for the NPOY award with Auburn forward Johni Broome, a similar makeup could be forming this year with Boozer and Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg, the top-rated transfer in this past year's cycle, has led a No. 2-ranked Michigan team to one of the most dominant runs to begin a college basketball season ever. Lendeborg is averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals a night on 56.9% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from three. The senior has tallied three games of 20 or more points scored and three double-doubles through the Wolverines' first 13 contests.

The highest individual Net Ratings in the Big Ten:



1. Fletcher Loyer

2. Yaxel Lendeborg

3. Jamarques Lawrence pic.twitter.com/Wa15SFo96S — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) December 9, 2025

Now, the Blue Devils have looked vulnerable at times, but Michigan is building a legitimate case to be the most dominant team in the modern era of college basketball. Dusty May's group has gotten off to a 13-0 start to the year with three wins over ranked opponents, while winning those three games by an average margin of 33.3 points. The Wolverines broke a Big Ten record by winning six games by 40 or more points, and accomplished that feat through the first 12 games of the year.

Despite the Wolverines looking a step ahead of the Blue Devils as a group, one single game could decide the National Player of the Year.

ACC-record 36 dubs in 2025 😈 pic.twitter.com/gjxwyTLSzq — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 1, 2026

Duke vs. Michigan in February could decide National Player of the Year

Duke will face Michigan on Feb. 21 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Not only will this bring fans potentially the best game college hoops has to offer this season, but it could also decide which of Boozer or Lendeborg takes home NPOY honors.

The two 6'9" bigs will likely be each other's primary assignments if both are healthy, and which star player outperforms the other will play major dividends in terms of who is eventually deemed the best player in the sport at the season's end.

Flagg and Broome went head-to-head in the 2024-25 season, where then-No. 9 Duke took down then-No. 2 Auburn 84-78 at Cameron Indoor. Flagg went for a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Broome tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Boozer vs. Lendeborg is probably the best matchup college basketball has to offer, and the fact that fans will get to see the two go at it just before the postseason begins will create a major stage for the future pros.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.