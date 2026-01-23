Smith, Mensah, and Barkate: Latest on Duke Recruiting

The Duke basketball and football programs are both in the midst of intense recruiting battles, but in distinctly different ways. Jon Scheyer and his staff are competing with five other programs to bring in the nation's top-ranked combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class, while the Duke football team just lost its star quarterback and wide receiver.

As if the Blue Devils' situation on the gridiron couldn't get any worse after starting quarterback Darian Mensah announced his intentions to enter the portal after announcing he would return to Duke in 2026, the team then got news that top wide receiver Cooper Barkate would be entering the portal as well, with Miami as the school to watch for both players.

Watch Today’s Full Episode Below

The portal entry window closed on Jan. 16, but Barkate didn't enter until days later. The former Harvard and Duke receiver was able to join late because he had submitted his name to the portal for entry by the 16th.

Universities have two business days to process those entries, and since the 16th was a Friday and Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools had until Wednesday to do so.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Barkate ranked second in the ACC in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7) in 2025, while becoming the first Blue Devils receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Jamison Crowder in 2014.

In all likelihood, Duke will now lose its starting quarterback and top wideout from a team that won the ACC Championship in 2025.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Darren Heitner, Mensah's lawyer, told ESPN that Judge Ed Wilson is expected to hear the case on Feb. 2, but Mensah's team is trying to get that date moved up. As it currently stands, Duke has entered Mensah's name into the portal, but he is not allowed to transfer to another school or play football for another program, at least until the case is heard.

Jordan Smith Jr. of Paul VI Catholic High School drives toward the basket against Millennium High School in the City of Palms Classic on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. | Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Latest on 5-Star Jordan Smith Jr.

Smith is the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 combo guard according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The 6' 2", 200-pound prospect will be committing between Duke, Arkansas, Indiana, Georgetown, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

After Smith took an official visit to Durham for Countdown to Craziness, he quickly received a crystal ball prediction to land at Duke.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

However, reports over the last few weeks have indicated that John Calipari and the Razorbacks are gaining ground on Duke to land Smith. The prospect took an official visit to Fayetteville back in the fall.

Duke currently sits with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class per 247, headlined by three 5-star commitments.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball and football news.