Duke Standing Out to 2027 Kentucky Quarterback Decommit

In the wake of the Darian Mensah transfer portal saga last month, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have made the quarterback position a priority for the Blue Devils in the 2027 cycle as they continue to target some of the nation’s top signal-callers.

One of those single-callers is a three-star prospect from Georgia who recently decommitted from Kentucky, opening the door for the Blue Devils to make a late push for him.

Blue Devils Targeting 3-Star Kentucky Quarterback Decommit

On Feb. 16, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that DJ Hunter, a three-star quarterback from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, had decommitted from Kentucky and reopened his recruitment.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB DJ Hunter has Decommitted from Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 200 QB from Buford, GA had been Committed to the Wildcats since April 2025https://t.co/0l3iCRPqXK pic.twitter.com/qB9Y08HDrG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 16, 2026

Hunter initially committed to Kentucky in April 2025 but continued to receive interest from schools during his junior year at Buford. Although the Blue Devils still haven’t officially offered him, Diaz and his staff stayed in contact with the young quarterback throughout the fall and hosted him on an unofficial visit in September.

The Blue Devils now have a second chance to pursue Hunter. Shortly after his decommitment from Kentucky, he spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons and named Duke among the five schools that are currently standing out to him, noting that he wants to visit Durham this spring.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“I would say some schools that stand out to me are USF, Maryland, West Virginia, Florida State and Duke,” Hunter told Simmons. “USF is one school I will visit in the spring. Duke is one I am thinking about too.”

Hunter is one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 cycle and would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 585 overall player nationally, the No. 37 quarterback, and the No. 67 prospect in Georgia.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While the Blue Devils haven’t offered him, that will likely change soon, especially if Diaz and company can get the three-star quarterback on campus in Durham this spring for a visit.

As of now, there’s no timeline for Hunter’s decision, but with his recent decommitment from Kentucky, the Blue Devils should have plenty of time to build momentum with him.

Although several programs are pursuing Hunter, if Diaz and his staff can strengthen their relationship with him and continue making progress in his recruitment over the coming months, the Blue Devils should emerge as a top contender for one of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

