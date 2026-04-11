Stellar Portal Guard Could Be Sneaky Duke Target

The Duke basketball program has gained some ground with some of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Over the last day, the Blue Devils have made major strides in their pursuits of Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga and Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the transfer portal, respectively, according to 247Sports.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, it's still unclear to head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff how aggressively they can pursue certain portal targets, as much remains to be determined about which key rotation pieces from the Blue Devils' 2025-26 squad they will retain.

So far, Duke has lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maliq Brown is also out due to exhausting all his collegiate eligibility, and, in all likelihood, Cameron Boozer will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That leaves Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster with massive decisions to make. For most of these guys, it feels like their ultimate decision could go either way.

Scheyer and Co. have reportedly been invested in some top portal guys, but there's one sleeper guard who could be a good fit with the Blue Devils.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) drives against Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

BYU Transfer Robert Wright III Could Be Sneaky Fit at Duke

This past season, Duke had two true guards on its roster: Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer. As things currently stand, there is reason to believe the Blue Devils could get both, one of, or neither back.

Wright has hit the portal for the second straight season after spending his freshman year at Baylor. The Delaware native averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 assists a game for the Cougars. He is ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the portal per 247Sports.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) blocks BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Despite standing at just 6'1", it's Wright's passing ability and craftiness with the basketball that will get him to the NBA level. BYU paid top dollar to land him a season ago, and he will likely see a hefty paycheck once again this time around.

"The Blue Devils' season came to an end in the Elite Eight against UConn because they collapsed with sloppy plays and turnovers," FOX Sports said on Wright's fit at Duke.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) drives to the basket around BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"While there's a chance guards Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer return, adding Wright — a junior and veteran ball-handler — could help prevent that narrative from ending Duke's season in 2027."

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Backcourt Could Get Crowded

Beyond the possibility alone that both Foster and Boozer could return, Duke is also bringing in Deron Rippey Jr., the No. 1 overall point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Obviously, if the Blue Devils get all three in the locker room, there's no point in going after Wright. However, with a little chaos, Duke could be a low-key fit for the former BYU star.