Deron Rippey Jr. was the last commitment Jon Scheyer needed to complete his 2026 recruiting class, and he may be the most important one.

Rippey is a top-10 recruit nationally, checking in at eighth overall according to Rivals . He is also the second-ranked point guard in the class and the top-ranked prospect in the state of New Jersey.

Who Is Deron Rippey Jr.?

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rippey is an explosive, athletic guard who can set the tone on the defensive end from the moment he steps on the floor. He pressures the ball, picks up full court, navigates ball screens effectively, and is a handful at the point of attack. While his lack of size and length could theoretically be targeted on that end at the college level, that concern is strictly hypothetical at this stage of his development.

His senior season at Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, backed up the recruiting hype. Rippey averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, a well-rounded stat line that reflects just how complete a player he already is. That performance earned him the Gatorade Player of the Year award in New Jersey for the second consecutive year.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rippey is a player type Scheyer has not had at the lead guard position during his time at Duke, and Rippey acknowledged that himself on the Jersey Sports Zone podcast when asked what Duke fans should expect:

"A dynamic point guard you guys haven't seen in a while, and I'm ready to take everything on head first."

How Rippey Fits on the Duke Roster

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Duke could be heading into next season with a loaded backcourt, though a great deal depends on decisions still to be made. Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia have both entered the transfer portal, but Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer have yet to announce whether they will return.

If both come back, Rippey could settle into a reserve role early on, functioning as a high-impact scoring option off the bench in the mold of a Lou Williams type. The John Blackwell factor adds another layer to the equation.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Duke has been among the frontrunners for the Wisconsin guard, who put together a standout junior season with 19.8 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three. That production came while sharing the backcourt with Nick Boyd, who led the Badgers with 20.7 points per game, making Blackwell's numbers even more impressive in context.

If Blackwell commits to the Blue Devils, he would likely slide into the starting lineup, shifting Boozer to a bench role and easing the pressure on Rippey to run the offense as a freshman. That would be an ideal situation for Rippey's development, allowing him to make an impact without being asked to carry the load before he is ready.