Top 3 Games on Duke Basketball's ACC Slate (Excluding UNC)

The Atlantic Coast Conference has released every program's opponents for the 2026-27 season.

For the second year in a row, an 18-game conference slate will be played. Each team has a primary partner and a variable partner, which it plays both home and away. The primary partner remains the same while the variable partner changes each year.

Duke's primary partner is obviously North Carolina. Its variable partner for this season is Virginia. The Blue Devils swept their variable partner, Louisville, last season. The only ACC club Duke will not face either at home or on the road next season is Virginia Tech.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer and Co. have been absolutely dominant in the ACC over the last few years, compiling a 36-2 league record over the last two seasons and winning both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles in both campaigns.

However, the ACC could be as competitive next season as it has been in quite some time. Let's take a look at Duke's top three in-conference matchups, excluding both contests against North Carolina.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) shoots the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

3. at Virginia

Virginia feels like the biggest sleeper contender in the ACC so far through the summer, as Ryan Odom has a team ready to compete on a national scale.

The Cavaliers are bringing back four of their top six scorers from a season ago, highlighted by three starters. The headline returner is Thijs De Ridder, the program's leading scorer (15.6 ppg) and rebounder (6.2) last season, and a First Team All-ACC selection.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) attempts to shoot the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Odom also got two of his top guards back in Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis. Lewis was the team's third-leading scorer from a season ago at 10.6 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and 40.3% shooting from three-point range. Johann Grunloh is also back, who averaged 7.1 points in 21.0 minutes last season.

The Hoos are bringing in 6'6" Arkansas State transfer Christian Harmon as well, who could turn into an impact piece quickly. Harmon averaged 12.8 points and 2.5 assists for the Red Wolves last season on 39.1% shooting from the floor and 34.6% shooting from three on 7.6 attempts.

UVA isn't being talked about enough throughout the offseason, and Duke in Charlottesville will be a big test.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) drives the ball while defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

2. at Louisville

This is more or less the same breakdown as Duke's road date with Virginia: a marquee road game featuring what could be the top two teams in the ACC.

Pat Kelsey once again dove deep into the portal, building the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The class is highlighted by arguably the top player in the entire portal, Flory Bidunga, whom Duke also showed interest in.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey speaks with media after the second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Cardinals also secured transfer commitments from former Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, former Iowa wing Alvaro Folgueiras, and former Arkansas wing Karter Knox.

Louisville will also get guard Adrian Wooley back, as well as former G League Ignite prospect London Johnson, who joined the program in October of 2025 but redshirted the season.

Kelsey and Co. are looking for a bounce-back year after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, and the KFC Yum! Center is no easy place to play.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas reacts from the sidelines during the first half against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

1. vs. Miami

Duke fans didn't get this last season, but former Blue Devil assistant coach Jai Lucas will make his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium in his second year as the head coach of the Hurricanes.

Lucas did an outstanding job in year one in Coral Gables, taking a team that went 7-24 the year prior to the NCAA Tournament, where the Canes won a game.

Jai Lucas will make his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium next season with a Miami team that could finish as the second-best team in the ACC🍿🍿 https://t.co/tqRjE0A5Hg — hughstraine (@HughStraine) May 28, 2026

From that club, Lucas is bringing back former Duke commit Shelton Henderson and guard Dante Allen. Like Kelsey, Lucas also tapped into the portal.

Miami is bringing in several notable portal talents, such as Somto Cyril from Georgia, Acaden Lewis from Villanova, and DeSean Goode from Robert Morris.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) controls the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Lucas has Miami ready to truly contend for the ACC title, but above all, Duke fans will get to finally see the former associate head coach under Scheyer back inside Cameron Indoor. As one of the best recruiters in the country, Lucas turned the Hurricanes around in a hurry and is now looking to make a statement against his former program.

It's hard to beat the Blue Devils' two contests against the Tar Heels, but these three matchups will be must-see TV.