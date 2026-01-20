Top 3 Games Remaining on Duke’s Regular-Season Schedule

The No. 6-ranked Duke basketball program (17-1, 6-0 ACC) has now won six in a row and boasts one of the best résumés in all of college basketball this season. The Blue Devils currently sit with an 8-1 record in Quadrant 1 games and a 6-0 record in true road games.

Duke has more Quad 1 victories than any other team in the sport, and the only other squad with an undefeated true road record and at least six wins is No. 3 UConn. Duke is currently ranked No. 2 in the NET, only behind No. 4 Michigan.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) dribbles up court during the first half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The ACC has looked like one of the best conferences in college hoops through the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, leaving the Blue Devils with plenty of opportunities to stack Quad 1 wins.

Jon Scheyer's club currently owns a 6-1 record against ranked opponents and has eight more Q1 contests remaining on its regular season schedule as the rankings stand. Let's rank the top-three games left on the Blue Devils' slate.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles against California Golden Bears center Milos Ilic (8) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

3. Duke at No. 14 North Carolina, Feb. 7

This will be the first edition of the heated rivalry between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels (14-4, 2-3 ACC). Although Duke looks to be miles ahead of UNC on the defensive end, a game on the road in the best rivalry in college basketball could always pose issues.

While Duke is riding a six-game win streak, Hubert Davis' squad has dropped three of its last four, including two straight losses to Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC) and California (14-5, 2-4 ACC) over the past week.

UNC's last five games:



• 6-point loss at Cal

• 5-point loss at Stanford

• 3-point win over Wake Forest

• 14-point loss at SMU

• 13-point win over FSU



Is Hubert Davis' seat getting warm? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lq8BOCaom7 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 17, 2026

The Heels have clear issues on the defensive side of the ball, currently rating 53rd nationally at KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency. However, UNC boasts potentially the best frontcourt in the nation with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, which could give Cameron Boozer some difficulties offensively.

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) looks to pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

2. Duke vs. No. 16 Virginia, Feb. 28

Virginia (16-2, 5-1 ACC) has established itself as the clear-cut No. 2 team out of the ACC after rattling off 11 victories over its last 12 games.

Ryan Odom now has the Hoos ranked 16th at KenPom and in the top-20 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency in year one with the program. Virginia is one of the most complete teams in college basketball and is one of the few programs with the length to match that of Duke's.

16-2 or better starts in UVa basketball history



2025-26

2018-19

2017-18

2014-15

1982-83

1981-82

1980-81#GoHoos — Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) January 17, 2026

Although its two losses are both teams ranked outside the top-50 of the NCAA NET Rankings, Virginia is finding its groove on both sides of the ball with a plethora of ways to attack opponents offensively. The Blue Devils will need to protect home court this late in the regular season to further cement their case for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jan 14, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

1. Duke vs. No. 4 Michigan, Feb. 21

Duke has beaten six ranked teams so far this season, but has yet to secure a victory over a perennial national title contender. This can change with a win over the Wolverines at Capital One Arena.

Michigan is the only program ranked ahead of Duke in the NET as it currently stands, and has looked like one of the most dominant teams in the history of college basketball at times.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) makes a jump shot against Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are 5-0 in Quad 1 and have beaten three ranked opponents by 30 points or more. Boozer, the National Player of the Year favorite, will likely have a chance to set that honor in stone with a solid performance against Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg, who is generally viewed as the first guy behind Boozer in the NPOY race.

