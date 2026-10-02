Two Games Duke Football Fans Should Monitor Over Bye Week

The Duke Blue Devils enter their bye week at 4-0, one of four ACC clubs to start 4-0.

Duke is emerging as one of the bigger surprises in college football early this season, led by Heisman Trophy contender Nate Sheppard and head coach Manny Diaz, who has done nothing but succeed since taking over in Durham.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a long road to go, but the Blue Devils are in a phenomenal spot heading into the bye. Duke has earned one solid win over Illinois on the road, and defeated its other three opponents (Tulane, Stanford, and William & Mary ) by a combined score of 114-17.

With the Blue Devils on a bye, here are two contests Duke football fans should pay attention to this week.

Sep 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

North Carolina has started Year 2 under Bill Belichick on a fairly high note, despite a myriad of off-field drama around the program. The Tar Heels are 2-1 and come off a bye week to host No. 3-ranked Notre Dame.

Now, it would be quite a stretch to expect the Tar Heels to win this game, but their performance should be something to monitor for Duke fans. After Duke gets off its bye week, it will face Georgia Tech in Atlanta (Oct. 10) before hosting the Tar Heels back at Wallace Wade Stadium (Oct. 17). Assuming the Blue Devils take care of business against the Yellow Jackets, a home win over UNC will be the only thing standing in their way of a 6-0 start to the season.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC looks legit defensively, but questions have surfaced on offense over the last couple of weeks. If the Heels look completely out of sorts against the Fighting Irish, that could spark quarterback controversy with Billy Edwards Jr.

A few weeks remain before Duke hosts its rival, but how Carolina looks against an elite opponent could be telling for the future.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Bucknell Bison during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Duke, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech are three of the four ACC teams currently at 4-0. Miami is the fourth. This contest between the Panthers and Hokies is actually the first meeting between two unranked 4-0 major conference teams in the modern era.

Obviously, one of these teams will lose this game. I'm no mathematician, but that leaves the Blue Devils with at least one fewer team at the top of the ACC standings alongside them after this week. Regardless, Pitt and Virginia Tech look like two early contenders in the league.

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin cheers on his team after they scored a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will not meet either Pitt or Virginia Tech during the regular season, but with no result coming Duke's way this week, it will at most be one of three remaining undefeated teams in the ACC, giving it a somewhat bigger cushion at the top of the conference, at least for now.

Duke still has a long way to go, but the ACC still feels pretty wide open outside of Miami. This bout will probably give at least some idea of which teams really are the top contenders.