Announcers, TV, Radio, Preview for Duke vs. William & Mary

The Duke Blue Devils are 3-0 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Manny Diaz and are looking to keep the momentum rolling in their second straight home game.

Duke will host William & Mary in its final out-of-conference game in 2026. This will likely be more of a tune-up opportunity for the Blue Devils before the meat of their league slate gets underway.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. have put themselves in an early position to once again exceed national expectations around the program. However, it's important not to get tripped up in a non-conference matchup that Duke should win comfortably.

Ideally, this game turns into an opportunity for key starters like Walker Eget, Nate Sheppard, and Bryce Davis to take on a lighter workload before Duke really lights the match in the ACC. Ahead of the bout against the Tribe, here's everything fans need to know.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Football vs. William & Mary

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs with the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Radio: WRAL News 96.5 FM (Durham), 99.3 FM (Raleigh), 620 AM The Buzz (Triangle) or the Blue Devil Sports Network

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jeff Woody (analyst)

Series history: Duke is 1-6 all-time against the Tribe. The last time the two programs met was in 1955, when Duke got its lone win, 47-7.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. William & Mary Preview

Again, this probably won't be a contest where we learn much about this Duke football team, as it is expected to win fairly comfortably. Following this weekend's game against William & Mary, the Blue Devils cruise into two straight very winnable ACC games. Duke will take on Georgia Tech (Oct. 10) in Atlanta before returning home to host North Carolina (Oct. 17) following the bye. A 6-0 start to the year for Diaz and Co. is very real.

Ideally, the Blue Devils will take over this contest fairly early on, and stars like Sheppard will be able to rest a bit before a crucial ACC schedule begins. However, Diaz has noted that Duke has struggled in the past when entering games as favorites, so there's no doubt that he will have his team ready for action on Saturday.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first time in more than 70 years that the Blue Devils will meet the Tribe, though Duke did win the last time the two teams met. William & Mary won the previous six contests between the two programs.