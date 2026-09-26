Announcers, TV, Radio, Preview for Duke vs. William & Mary
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The Duke Blue Devils are 3-0 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Manny Diaz and are looking to keep the momentum rolling in their second straight home game.
Duke will host William & Mary in its final out-of-conference game in 2026. This will likely be more of a tune-up opportunity for the Blue Devils before the meat of their league slate gets underway.
Diaz and Co. have put themselves in an early position to once again exceed national expectations around the program. However, it's important not to get tripped up in a non-conference matchup that Duke should win comfortably.
Ideally, this game turns into an opportunity for key starters like Walker Eget, Nate Sheppard, and Bryce Davis to take on a lighter workload before Duke really lights the match in the ACC. Ahead of the bout against the Tribe, here's everything fans need to know.
How To Watch Duke Football vs. William & Mary
Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: 3:30 pm ET
TV: ACC Network Extra
Radio: WRAL News 96.5 FM (Durham), 99.3 FM (Raleigh), 620 AM The Buzz (Triangle) or the Blue Devil Sports Network
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jeff Woody (analyst)
Series history: Duke is 1-6 all-time against the Tribe. The last time the two programs met was in 1955, when Duke got its lone win, 47-7.
Duke vs. William & Mary Preview
Again, this probably won't be a contest where we learn much about this Duke football team, as it is expected to win fairly comfortably. Following this weekend's game against William & Mary, the Blue Devils cruise into two straight very winnable ACC games. Duke will take on Georgia Tech (Oct. 10) in Atlanta before returning home to host North Carolina (Oct. 17) following the bye. A 6-0 start to the year for Diaz and Co. is very real.
Ideally, the Blue Devils will take over this contest fairly early on, and stars like Sheppard will be able to rest a bit before a crucial ACC schedule begins. However, Diaz has noted that Duke has struggled in the past when entering games as favorites, so there's no doubt that he will have his team ready for action on Saturday.
This is the first time in more than 70 years that the Blue Devils will meet the Tribe, though Duke did win the last time the two teams met. William & Mary won the previous six contests between the two programs.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine