Jon Scheyer and Duke Make First Transfer Portal Splash

Head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball program haven't had too eventful an offseason thus far. Aside from freshman guard Cayden Boozer announcing his intentions to return to Durham next year, it's been a lot of silence.

That is, until now, as the Blue Devils have now made their first splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson, left, tries to knock the ball away from Belmont's Drew Scharnowski in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Lands First Transfer Commitment From Former Belmont Forward Drew Scharnowski

The Duke basketball program has landed a commitment from Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, the No. 30 overall player and No. 8 power forward in the portal, according to the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

The 6'9", 230-pound big man has spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Belmont, vastly improving in 2025-26 as a sophomore. Across his second campaign with the Bruins, Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game on 68.1% shooting from the field.

Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski (11) drives past MTSU forward Chris Loofe (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scharnowski tallied a near triple-double against Murray State on Jan. 31, going for 19 points, 11 rebounds, and nine dimes.

The forward fits in extremely well to the Duke system in terms of what Scheyer and Co. look for in a big man. Scharnowski is one of the best passing big men in the portal as well as an elite rebounder and rim protector. His 39 blocked shots this past season ranked fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scharnowski's Definite Role Uncertain As of Now

It's hard to tell exactly what Scharnowski's role will be with the Blue Devils, as Scheyer and Co. are still awaiting sophomore Patrick Ngongba's decision in terms of whether he will be back in Durham next year or declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Ngongba is a projected late first-round pick in this summer's draft, but it feels totally up in the air right now in terms of where his mind stands. A return to college could very well give him a higher paycheck than his first-year salary in the NBA could provide at his current draft projection.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If Ngongba returned, that would give Duke one of the best defensive frontcourts in college basketball right away with the addition of Scharnowski. Last year's Duke squad made its money in the paint and was one of the best interior defensive squads in college basketball.

At 6'9", Scharnowski can guard multiple positions on the floor and protect the rim at a high level, making him a big addition to next year's Duke team.