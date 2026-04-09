Why Bidunga Could Be Missing Piece for Duke

The college basketball transfer portal is now open, giving every player in the country the opportunity to find a new program. The window runs through April 21st, and once it closes, rosters will begin to take their final shape heading into next season.

For Jon Scheyer and the Duke staff, the next two weeks represent one of the most important stretches of the offseason. While Scheyer is bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in college basketball, he still needs the portal to address starting-caliber needs on this roster.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As of now, two Duke players have already entered the portal. Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia are both looking for new programs, and while replacing them matters, the Blue Devils' most pressing need is at center.

Maliq Brown has exhausted his eligibility and graduated, and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba is widely viewed as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Those two departures leave a significant hole in the middle, and Scheyer may be looking to fill it with one of the most coveted players in the entire portal: Kansas big man Flory Bidunga.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Bidunga is the top-rated transfer prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals. He has announced that he will explore the NBA Draft, but the expectation around the sport is that a return to college is the more likely outcome.

Jeff Goodman has reported Bidunga's final four schools as Duke, Michigan, St. John's, and Louisville. If Bidunga were to choose Duke, it would do more than fill a roster need. It could elevate the Blue Devils from one of the favorites to win a National Championship to the favorite.

NEWS: Kansas big man transfer Flory Bidunga's list (as of now) is Duke, Michigan, St. John’s and Louisville, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Where should he go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZgP1Dfha3p — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 8, 2026

Bidunga's Fit at Duke

Bidunga brings a play style that Duke fans will find very familiar. He is similar in many ways to Patrick Ngongba, listed under seven feet but an elite shot blocker and a dangerous lob threat above the rim.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40), right, speaks at a news conference as guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks on ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Playing alongside superstar freshman Darryn Peterson at Kansas allowed Bidunga to operate differently than he did in his first year, during which he averaged 1.6 blocks per game. This past season, his defensive production rose to 2.6 blocks per game, and his offensive game took a significant leap as well. Bidunga more than doubled his scoring output, averaging 13.3 points per game on 64 percent shooting from the field and 65 percent from the free-throw line.

Beyond his scoring and shot blocking, Bidunga is an effective and physical screener. Whether operating in pick-and-roll actions or setting off-ball screens, his size and timing make him difficult to defend across multiple areas of the offensive system.

Landing Bidunga Would Change Everything for Duke

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer has already put together an elite recruiting class, and a potential returning core of Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer gives Duke a strong foundation to build around. But the center position is the one area where the roster has a genuine vulnerability heading into next season, and Bidunga is the kind of player who not only fills a need but also elevates everyone around him.