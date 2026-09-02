Breaking Down Duke Basketball Recruiting Momentum in 2028 Class

Head coach Jon Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since he took over at Duke, and he is looking to keep that reputation.

The Blue Devils have sealed the nation's No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class in three different years, according to 247Sports, under Scheyer. Duke is bringing in three 5-star prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, not including international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Scheyer and Co. have recently made some moves with both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. We have gone over the 2027 class and the players Duke is potentially targeting. Let's go over the few early targets for the Blue Devils in the 2028 recruiting class.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colton Hiller

Duke scheduled an official visit with Colton Hiller on Tuesday, and the program officially offered the 5-star forward in June. Hiller is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings.

The 6'6" forward holds offers from programs like Virginia, North Carolina, Kansas, UConn, Auburn, and Michigan, among others. In addition to Duke, Hiller also scheduled an official visit to Florida for this weekend.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches game action during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hiller has been linked to Duke for a while now. He was in attendance when the Blue Devils defeated then-No. 1 Michigan in Washington, D.C., last season in February.

Again, the Coatesville Area High School (PA) product has been tied to Duke for the last several months, so it's no surprise to see Duke lock in an official visit with the 2028 recruiting class's top overall prospect.

It's also worth noting that Colton is the younger brother of Maxwell Hiller, a 5-star 2027 football prospect currently committed to Florida.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hiller jumped to the top spot in the class following AJ Williams, the former No. 1 overall player in the class of 2028, reclassifying into the 2027 group. Williams has also been linked to Duke throughout his recruitment. However, it is important to note that this is not the same reclass situation as Marcus Spears Jr. Despite moving up a year, Williams only has to spend one year in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft.

Hiller is one of the primary names to monitor for the Duke program throughout the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yann Kamagate

So far, Duke has only offered the top two prospects in the 2028 recruiting class. Kamagate, a seven-foot center, is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Blue Devils offered the 5-star recruit in early July.

The big man has raised his stock quite a bit over the spring and summer, picking up offers from the likes of Louisville, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, BYU, Indiana, Alabama, and Texas, among others. At least one member of the Duke coaching staff was in attendance to watch Kamagate back in June.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Kamagate is an interesting prospect to follow, as he is another potential reclass candidate into 2027. His birthday is Sept. 30, 2008, which means he will turn 18 years old this month. If he reclassifies into the 2027 recruiting class, he will be eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft.

Whether Kamagate elects to come to college basketball a year early remains to be seen, but he is an extremely intriguing prospect for Duke fans to monitor.