Duke’s X-Factor Abundantly Clear Against UNC
In this story:
The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) look to end the season on a high note as they will host No. 17 North Carolina (24-6, 12-5 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 pm ET.
Duke's crushing 71-68 loss at the hands of a Seth Trimble buzzer-beater three in the first meeting between these two schools seems to have hit the Blue Devils hard, as they have been on a tear since that defeat. Since losing in Chapel Hill, Duke has won seven straight contests by an average margin of 23.4 points.
The Blue Devils have not allowed 65 or more points to any opponent in that span.
On the eve of round two between the two blue bloods, the North Carolina program received major news, as star freshman forward Caleb Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of the season, as he will undergo surgery. Wilson, one of the most electric players in college basketball, was averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals a night on 57.8% shooting from the field.
Wilson led the Tar Heels in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks.
X-Factor for Duke Very Clear Against North Carolina
Wilson had missed the previous six games for the Tar Heels leading up to the announcement that his season would be cut short, and North Carolina won five of those games. Obviously, that is still a massive loss.
UNC boasted one of the best two-way frontcourts in college basketball with Wilson and Henri Veesaar. In the first matchup between Duke and North Carolina, Wilson went for 23 points, and Veesaar tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds.
However, even with the absence of Wilson, the X-factor for Duke in this game is clear: Patrick Ngongba.
Patrick Ngongba Is Crucial for Duke’s Success
Ngongba is likely the biggest breakout player on this Duke roster. This year, the sophomore center is averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks a game on 60.2% shooting from the floor.
According to KenPom, North Carolina is the sixth-tallest team in the country. The Blue Devils boast suffocating length at all positions on the floor, but they don't have a true five-man outside of Ngongba.
Duke was in control for the majority of the first meeting between the two programs. It held double-digit leads in both halves and looked like the better team on both sides of the ball. Then, it all came crashing down once Ngongba exited.
The 6'11" center fouled out with just over six minutes to go, and the Blue Devils were in front 62-55. After Ngongba left the game, UNC proceeded to outscore Duke 16-6 for the remainder to win 71-68.
Now, without Wilson, this frontcourt completely changes. Zayden High has been a bright spot for Hubert Davis down low, but the UNC bigs as a whole will be much easier for Duke to handle without Wilson. Still, Ngongba will need to be available for the Blue Devils' success.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.