Three Tar Heels' Who the Blue Devils Need to Watch Carefully

The Duke Blue Devils have been arguably the best team in college basketball this season. The Blue Devils are 28-2 and ranked number one in the country, with their only losses coming against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden and North Carolina in the Dean Smith Center. Now Duke has a chance to get revenge for North Carolina's last-second victory earlier this season.

In the Blue Devils' most recent game against the NC State Wolfpack, Duke secured its second straight ACC regular-season title.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While Cameron Boozer delivered another dominant performance with a game-high 26 points on 8 of 10 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free throw line, Dame Sarr was arguably the most impactful player on the floor.

Sarr finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and an impressive 3-of-6 from three-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Although he did not record a steal or block, his elite perimeter defense was on display as he pressured ball handlers the full length of the court.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) celebrates with center Patrick Ngongba II (21) after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Now Duke returns home for a rematch against rival North Carolina, which defeated the Blue Devils 71-68 earlier this season on a buzzer-beater from Seth Trimble.

With Caleb Wilson announced out for the remainder of the season , several Tar Heels will be asked to take on larger roles. Three players in particular could have a major impact in the rematch.

Henri Veesaar

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar made a significant impact in the second half of the first meeting between these teams. After being held scoreless in the first half, Veesaar scored all 13 of his points after halftime and finished the game with 11 rebounds.

Veesaar has been one of the best shooting centers in the country this season, averaging 41 percent from three-point range. Duke must contain him on the perimeter, as his ability to stretch the floor can open driving lanes when Ngongba is forced away from the paint.

Seth Trimble

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Trimble has already broken the hearts of Duke fans this season with his buzzer-beater that secured North Carolina's victory in the first meeting.

His ability to defend at a high level while contributing offensively makes him a dangerous player. For Duke, the key will be attempting to get him into foul trouble early.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Although North Carolina has received solid bench production since Wilson's injury, Trimble has spent time running with the second unit. The Tar Heels do not have a true backup point guard, which could present an opportunity for Duke to apply pressure.

Luka Bogavac

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Luka Bogavac has seen an increased role since Wilson's injury and has taken advantage of the opportunity.

Bogavac is a strong perimeter shooter, averaging 36 percent from three-point range on 4.6 attempts per game. In North Carolina's most recent game against the Clemson Tigers men's basketball, Bogavac led the team with 20 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 6 of 10 from three-point range off the bench.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives against Syracuse Orange guard Nate Kingz (4) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Duke cannot allow Bogavac to find a rhythm from beyond the arc, as his shooting ability can quickly shift the momentum of the game.

With Wilson sidelined for the rest of the season, North Carolina will rely heavily on players like Veesaar, Trimble, and Bogavac to fill the void. If Duke can limit their impact and control the perimeter, the Blue Devils will have a strong opportunity to earn revenge and further strengthen their case as the best team in college basketball heading into the postseason.