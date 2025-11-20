Darian Mensah Reflects on His Performance in Loss to Virginia
For the second consecutive week, the Duke Blue Devils suffered a disheartening loss that derailed the momentum of their season. Although last week's defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers stung a little bit more, as the result virtually eliminated Duke from ACC title game contention.
In addition, it was the worst performance from the collective group all season, which is massively disappointing in a game of this magnitude and what the matchup represented.
Quarterback Darian Mensah struggled mightily in the game, as he was under constant duress from the first offensive snap of the game for the Blue Devils.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday during his press conference availability, Mensah self-assessed his performance while explaining what went wrong for Duke.
Mensah's Thoughts
- "A clear lack of execution," Mensah said. "Definitely not my best game. I have to be more aggressive and get the ball out faster. A lot of things to clean up for me. Offensively, it starts with me, and I just have to be better."
Virginia's defense was incredibly disruptive against the Blue Devils' offense, dialing up various coverages and blitz schemes that took Mensah out of his comfort zone. The sophomore quarterback explained how the Cavaliers' defense created issues for Duke.
- "I think they did a good job of mixing up looks," Mensah said. "We couldn't really get a read on what they were doing and when they would do it. I think they played a really good game and a solid, sound defense. When you don't execute, it's hard to win games."
It was also the second consecutive week in which Cooper Barkate was held in check against tight man coverage. Mensah took responsibility for the connection between himself and Barkate not being present the last two weeks, specifically against Virginia.
- "I just have to find him," Mensah said. "If you watch the tape, he was open on a couple of times, and I just didn't get him the ball. I think it's just on me to be honest. I think we have been [executing] the previous nine weeks, but that last game, I wasn't getting the ball out fast enough. I have to watch more film and make sure I'm [delivering] the ball to an elite playmaker."
The offensive struggles should not carry over in the final two weeks of the regular season, but Mensah and this unit have to be capable of adapting when the defense presents different looks on the field.
