Duke Shuffles Coaching Staff, Cutcliffe Will No Longer Call Plays

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe will no longer call plays for the Blue Devils offense.

Cutcliffe announced the addition of assistant coach Calvin Magee along with shifts of responsibilities within the staff.

Magee joins the staff to coach the Blue Devil running backs while Re’quan Boyette and Jeff Faris both elevate to Co-Offensive Coordinator. Boyette, who previously mentored the running backs, shifts to coaching the wide receivers while Faris moves from coaching the tight ends to quarterbacks and will serve as Duke's primary in-game play-caller. Zac Roper, Duke's Deputy Head Coach, will coach the tight ends after managing the quarterbacks the past four seasons.

Trooper Taylor, who has coached Duke's wide receivers the past two seasons, elevates to Associate Head Coach and joins the defensive staff to oversee the cornerbacks while Kirk Benedict earns a promotion to Special Team Coordinator and will continue to assist with the Blue Devil defense. In addition, assistant coaches Greg Frey (offense) and Lanier Goethie (defense) assume Recruiting Coordinator duties for their respective sides of the football.

See also: Is Duke's recruiting slipping?

Magee, a former NFL tight end with over two decades of collegiate coaching experience, comes to Durham after coaching the tight ends at Ole Miss in 2019. His coaching career also includes stints at South Florida (1996-2000), West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10), Pittsburgh (2011), Arizona (2012-17) and New Mexico (2018). Magee served as offensive coordinator during respective tenures at West Virginia, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Arizona and New Mexico.

In 2007, Magee earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors from the American Football Coaches Association after helping West Virginia to an 11-2 record, the BIG EAST Conference championship, a 48-28 victory over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl and a final Associated Press national ranking of No. 6. Under the direction of Magee, the Mountaineer offense ranked among the national leaders in rushing offense (2nd), scoring offense (3rd) and total offense (4th).

Magee earned All-America honors as a tight end at Southern University, garnering first team honors in 1983 and 1984. A three-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection, he was inducted into the Southern University Hall of Fame in 2000. Magee had a four-year stint in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1985-88 and, in 56 career games, caught 114 passes for 1,379 yards and 11 touchdowns.

