Early Duke Football Enrollee Gets Big Respect in Rankings

Future Duke football edge rusher Bariate Kara is already in Durham and enjoying a rise in his stock.

One of 14 early enrollees in the 27-deep Duke football recruiting class, former Loganville Christian Academy (Ga.) defensive lineman Bariate Kara now checks in as the third-highest ranked member of the all-around impressive haul.

If not for his final three-star ratings on ESPN and Rivals this week, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Kara would be a consensus four-star prospect in the cycle. As it is, though, he's a composite four-star.

Bariate Kara, who committed to Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff back in July before putting it in ink in early December, stacks up at No. 329 overall, No. 32 at his position, and No. 44 in Georgia in the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils' 2025 collection ranks No. 34 in the country, according to On3, and No. 6 in the ACC. Manny Diaz & Co.'s success marks a considerable bump from the No. 58 final ranking, No. 14 in the ACC, last go-round in his debut Duke football recruiting class.

