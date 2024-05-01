Insider Predicts Duke Basketball Transfer TJ Power to Remain in ACC
Outbound Duke basketball freshman TJ Power is currently checking out Boston College, according to Eagles Daily. And on Monday night, less than 24 hours before his scheduled arrival in Chestnut Hill, the first 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction popped up for the former five-star recruit out of Worcester Academy (Mass.).
The pick, courtesy of Eagles Insider publisher AJ Black, forecasts the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward to select Boston College as his next landing spot.
A month before announcing his commitment to Scheyer in September 2022, TJ Power named five finalists in his recruitment: Duke, UNC, Virginia, Iowa, and Boston College. And the Eagles were one of the first to offer him a scholarship when he was a prep.
It's worth noting, though, that the 20-year-old has reportedly heard from a long list of programs since entering the portal roughly two weeks ago.
Still, the Eagles sure seem like a potentially perfect fit. At Boston College, fresh off its first 20-win season in 13 years but with a losing record in ACC play, Power would likely be in the mix for a starting job, a status that would have been unlikely for him to achieve with the Blue Devils for at least another year or two.
Power played sparingly for the 2023-24 Blue Devils, although Jon Scheyer did call the spot-up sharpshooter's number a few times during heated battles. Altogether, he saw action in 26 outings, averaging 2.1 points in 7.0 minutes per game while shooting 35.7 percent from downtown.
Duke basketball will square off against Boston College only once as part of the 2024-25 ACC regular season slate. That contest (dates of conference games not yet announced) is set to take place in Chestnut Hill. So, if Power does decide to pledge his allegiance to Earl Grant and the Eagles, he wouldn't return to the Blue Devils' Cameron Indoor Stadium until his junior campaign the season after next.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.