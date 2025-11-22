Live Game Thread: Duke vs North Carolina
Duke and North Carolina are still fighting for the postseason. The Blue Devils need one more win, while the Tar Heels need to win out.
Manny Diaz and Bill Belichick will square off for the first time in the 112th renewal of the Tobacco Road rivalry. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, and a rivalry matchup should be the perfect thing to reignite both programs to finish the season.
Duke won the Victory Bell last season with a one-point victory over the Tar Heels in Durham; both sides look very different now. UNC has a Super Bowl champion at the helm and a bunch of transfers that have not fared well.
Meanwhile, Duke brought in plenty of transfers that have made a difference, most notably quarterback Darian Mensah, who has become one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Mensah has thrown for 3,007 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, which places him among the best in the sport. Duke has averaged 33.4 points per game under his leadership.
Unfortunately, the Blue Devils are 5-5 because their defense has been incapable of making a stop lately, costing the team close games and resulting in blowouts elsewhere.
The Blue Devils should have a good chance to keep the Victory Bell in Durham, despite the program's past struggles in Chapel Hill.
A quick preview of the Tar Heels and live updates from the game can be found below. To read more about what to watch for Duke in this game, click here.
North Carolina Preview
The Tar Heels have struggled mightily this season to move the ball. UNC averages just 18.7 points per game (16th in ACC) and 290 yards of total offense per game (last in ACC).
Quarterback Gio Lopez has not been good in his first season with the Tar Heels, throwing for 1,425 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He often looks to get rid of the ball quickly and short, but he has been sacked 14 times this season and can be pushed into mistakes.
Demon June hasn't received a huge workload, but he is the only viable source of a running game for UNC. June has taken 76 carries for 452 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Shipp has been a decent top option as a receiver this season, making 44 catches for 498 yards and four touchdowns.
North Carolina's struggles can be traced to poor positioning on third downs. On early downs, the Tar Heels are susceptible to negative plays or little running room, creating longer third downs. North Carolina has converted just 32.8% of its third downs this season, the worst in the ACC.
On defense, the Tar Heels aren't bad. They are middle-of-the-pack in most categories within the ACC, allowing 22 points per game (7th), 114.6 rushing yards per game (7th) and 215.9 passing yards per game (11th).
Steve Belichick is still aggressive with his blitzes and disguises in zone coverage, which have put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Tar Heels are tied for second in the ACC with 28 sacks. Defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude leads the conference with 10 sacks this season.
Duke's offense has stumbled lately, but given North Carolina's inability to move the ball, this is the right week for the Blue Devils to bounce back and find a win.
Live Updates
Pregame
Duke's final availability report lists linebacker Tre Freeman, corner Landan Callahan and wide receiver Andrel Anthony all as OUT today against the Tar Heels. The Blue Devils will be short defensively, and expect Sahmir Hagans to see more snaps on offense today.