Storylines for Duke's Rivalry Visit to North Carolina
Duke and North Carolina both began the season with high expectations. However, both have underperformed and are still fighting for bowl eligibility deep into November.
A rivalry showdown adds an extra layer of intensity to Duke's search for a bowl bid. The Blue Devils need one more win to qualify for a bowl, while the Tar Heels need to win both of their final two games to get into the postseason.
This is also the first time this series will feature North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, which should add a wrinkle of complexity for Duke coach Manny Diaz. When Belichick was with the New England Patriots, Diaz used to visit their camp often. Now, he has a chance to attack the complex Belichick defense.
That could be the key to this entire game. While Duke's defense has stumbled all season long, North Carolina is actually middle-of-the-pack in the ACC in most defensive categories.
Darian Mensah could use a boost after two poor outings against UConn and Virginia. The Blue Devils turned the ball over four times in the past two weeks, all coming from Mensah. As a result, Duke dropped another shootout and then had a stinker offensively at home against the Cavaliers.
Without question, this is the best chance Duke has to turn the season around and finish strong heading into bowl season. Here's what to watch on Saturday.
1) Will Duke Throw RB Nate Sheppard A Bone?
Calling Duke an air raid offense might be a stretch, but offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer understands his strengths. A quarterback with a rocket arm, an offensive line that prefers to drop back and a veteran receiving core with speed all make Duke's play selection understandable.
However, Duke is capable of running the ball. They just choose not to. The Blue Devils rank last in the ACC in rushing attempts (293) while ranking fifth in pass attempts (362).
Nate Sheppard hinted at his displeasure with his role in the offense, which makes sense while the team is losing. The true freshman tailback has been a monster this season with his opportunities. Sheppard won the job early in the season and has taken 112 carries for 700 yards and seven touchdowns and added 24 catches for 157 yards and another score.
Against Virginia, Duke ran the ball twice during its first nine plays, which resulted in a trio of three-and-out punts. On the fourth possession, Sheppard finally got a chance to work, and the Blue Devils scored.
It's not as simple as just giving him the ball, but there does need to be more consistency. The Tar Heels have done a good job against the run, allowing just 114.5 yards per game. However, this is a good opportunity to give Sheppard what he wants.
North Carolina has one of the best pass rush groups in the ACC, so running the ball would keep some heat off of Mensah, and Sheppard could carve out chunks on the inside. Andrew Simpson is the guy to worry about on the second level of the UNC defense, but one linebacker shouldn't deter the Blue Devils from being aggressive on the ground.
2) Can Duke's Defense Get On Track?
Stop me if you've heard this one before. The Blue Devils just can't seem to solve their problems on defense. With good defensive minds on staff in Jonathan Patke and Manny Diaz, there is no reason for the consistent lapses against the run and pass to continue.
Yet, it has. Duke allows 29.6 points per game and 420.3 yards per game, both near the bottom of the conference. The Blue Devils have good players. Chandler Rivers is one of the better corners in the conference. Tre Freeman and Luke Mergott are reliable tacklers. Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams can be freaky athletic off the edge. Aaron Hall and Josiah Green are space eaters on the interior.
For one reason or another, it hasn't come together. But this week, it must.
North Carolina is the worst offense the Blue Devils have seen in conference play, averaging just 18.7 points per game. Gio Lopez at quarterback is susceptible to pressure and doesn't always see the field well, and the Tar Heels are nonexistent on the ground.
If there were ever a week to turn things around, this is it. Diaz needs to control the defense this week and put pressure on Lopez, while the secondary works to take away receiver Jordan Shipp. The Tar Heels are decent up front, but Duke has way more talent.
If the Blue Devils can't shut down a mediocre North Carolina offense this week, who can they stop?
3) Is Darian Mensah Out of Gas?
Mensah has been one of the best passers in the country in his first season in Durham. throwing for 3,007 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions. When he's on, the Blue Devils score at will.
After giving the ball away three times against UConn, Mensah threw for a season-low 212 yards and one touchdown against Virginia, while completing just 51% of his passes. He's faced some more pressure in the backfield the past few weeks, and North Carolina can put the heat on as well. The Tar Heels have 28 sacks (second in the ACC) and 10 sacks from defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude.
Pressure is one thing, but Mensah has generally been late and less aggressive downfield over the past two weeks. Duke doesn't need to hit the home run every play, but it does need its sophomore quarterback to step up.
One could hope that with the Blue Devils' chances in the ACC unlikely at best, maybe that takes some of the weight off of Mensah's shoulders, and he can play more relaxed. Duke has asked him to play a ton of hero ball this season, and it's fair to wonder if he's running on fumes.
Whether he is or isn't, Mensah is not going to quit on this team. But a rivalry matchup on the road while fighting for bowl eligibility should show just how much resolve Mensah has to finish this season. I expect a big day from the Tulane transfer in Chapel Hill.
