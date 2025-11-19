Blue Devil Country

Who Duke Needs to Focus On From North Carolina

The Blue Devils are still fighting for bowl eligibility, and a sixth win over a bitter rival would be the perfect way to celebrate.

Logan Brown

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) reacts with linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (41) after a sack in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) reacts with linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (41) after a sack in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The wheels have fallen off the Duke wagon the past few weeks. The Blue Devils have lost three of their last four games to Georgia Tech, UConn and Virginia, with the lone win coming by one point over Clemson on the road.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The defense has been an utter disaster this season, allowing 29.6 points per game. Despite having some great players who are capable of making plays for a winning defense, the pieces have not come together this year.

Offensively, Darian Mensah has led the Blue Devils to 33.4 points per game and several shootouts this season in an attempt to offset the defense's failures. However, Mensah has struggled in his previous two outings, and the offense has as a result.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and teammates run onto the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Duke's struggles have led to all but an elimination from the race for the ACC crown, and some players have hinted at their displeasure with the current state of affairs. Now, Duke has to be solely focused on making a bowl game.

Their next chance will come against rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have endured a challenging season in year one with six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick at the helm.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz has never coached against Belichick before, but he did visit the New England Patriots several times when the current Tar Heels coach was leading the pros up north.

North Carolina holds a 4-6 record this season, needing to win its final two games to qualify for bowl season. Despite the poor season, Belichick has been rumored for several NFL jobs, though he has denied interest. Diaz has similarly been mentioned on several short lists for different high-profile college jobs, but nothing has come of those rumors.

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) defends in the first overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are severely underwhelming on offense, but modest defensively. North Carolina averages just 18.7 points per game, second-worst in the ACC, while allowing 22 points per game, seventh-best in the conference.

This is truly the best opportunity for both sides of the ball for Duke, particularly on defense, to turn things around and finish the year strong. Still, a rivalry game can bring about high emotions and tricky plays, and nobody should be overlooked. Here are a few Tar Heels to keep an eye on.

QB Gio Lopez

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have had inconsistent play under center this season, but Lopez appears to be the starter amid fans clamoring for a change to backup Max Johnson. Lopez was a big portal win for Belichick coming from South Alabama, where he threw 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions a year ago.

This season has been a step back. Lopez has thrown for only 1,425 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He has been a threat with his legs in the past, but not this season. He has only 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina offense failed to score a touchdown last week in a 28-12 loss to Wake Forest, marking the program's first touchdown-less game since 2016.

Lopez had a particularly miserable start to the season, but has at least shown signs of improvement as the Tar Heels have gone to the air more often. He's thrown for at least 200 yards in his previous four games after throwing for less than 200 yards in his first five outings.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore has the ability to throw from different arm slots and make throws on the run, so he is a decent creator. He hasn't been good under pressure, however, completing just 45.9% of his passes under pressure this season.

A rivalry game could be the time North Carolina truly turns him loose and lets him use his legs to make plays, but Duke's banged-up defense should still have an edge over the quarterback who has not seen the field well this year.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

One thing to note: North Carolina has allowed 15 sacks this season, which is fourth-best in the ACC. The Tar Heels are keen on getting the ball out quickly, but generally have had some time to go long when they would like to. Expect Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams to tee it up on the edges.

WR Jordan Shipp

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina has carried a fairly balanced approach offensively this season, but lately the Tar Heels have sought big plays through the air. Shipp has been the top target by far this season, catching 44 balls for 498 yards and four touchdowns.

Shipp has yet to break 100 yards in any game this season, but he is a reliable pass catcher over the middle with strong hands and decent speed. He's very good at leveraging his defender into a break on a route and settling in the middle of the field.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore wideout has split snaps between the slot and on the outside this season, meaning everyone will get a crack at him in the Duke secondary.

Chandler Rivers has been solid in coverage this season and isn't afraid to get hands-on with a receiver downfield. Jaiden Francois has been a unique option, rolling between linebacker and a slot role, and he might be a decent option in coverage this week.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) celebrates a blocked touchdown during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Shipp has been slippery after the catch, and the Duke secondary missed plenty of tackles last week against Virginia. He can be difficult to bring down, so the Blue Devils will need to emphasize rallying to the ball, especially when Shipp makes a play over the middle.

LB Andrew Simpson

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Simpson has been a jack-of-all-trades type of player for the Tar Heels this season. The Boise State transfer is second on the team with 50 tackles this season, four sacks, one interception and a pass breakup.

The Tar Heels have been decent defensively, allowing 330.5 yards per game, seventh in the ACC. Duke may try to run the ball more this week, but the Tar Heels allow just 114.6 rushing yards per game. Simpson is a big part of that. He's very instinctive when reading his keys and has eight tackles for loss this year.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

His four sacks and three quarterback hits are not to be overlooked. Simpson lines up on the edge on occasion and is part of the pass rush, but he will also be used in blitzes from the interior.

The Duke offensive line had a tough time with blitzes last week, and rushes on the edges in general. This is a big response week for the big guys up front.

