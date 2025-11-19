Who Duke Needs to Focus On From North Carolina
The wheels have fallen off the Duke wagon the past few weeks. The Blue Devils have lost three of their last four games to Georgia Tech, UConn and Virginia, with the lone win coming by one point over Clemson on the road.
The defense has been an utter disaster this season, allowing 29.6 points per game. Despite having some great players who are capable of making plays for a winning defense, the pieces have not come together this year.
Offensively, Darian Mensah has led the Blue Devils to 33.4 points per game and several shootouts this season in an attempt to offset the defense's failures. However, Mensah has struggled in his previous two outings, and the offense has as a result.
Duke's struggles have led to all but an elimination from the race for the ACC crown, and some players have hinted at their displeasure with the current state of affairs. Now, Duke has to be solely focused on making a bowl game.
Their next chance will come against rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have endured a challenging season in year one with six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick at the helm.
Manny Diaz has never coached against Belichick before, but he did visit the New England Patriots several times when the current Tar Heels coach was leading the pros up north.
North Carolina holds a 4-6 record this season, needing to win its final two games to qualify for bowl season. Despite the poor season, Belichick has been rumored for several NFL jobs, though he has denied interest. Diaz has similarly been mentioned on several short lists for different high-profile college jobs, but nothing has come of those rumors.
The Tar Heels are severely underwhelming on offense, but modest defensively. North Carolina averages just 18.7 points per game, second-worst in the ACC, while allowing 22 points per game, seventh-best in the conference.
This is truly the best opportunity for both sides of the ball for Duke, particularly on defense, to turn things around and finish the year strong. Still, a rivalry game can bring about high emotions and tricky plays, and nobody should be overlooked. Here are a few Tar Heels to keep an eye on.
QB Gio Lopez
The Tar Heels have had inconsistent play under center this season, but Lopez appears to be the starter amid fans clamoring for a change to backup Max Johnson. Lopez was a big portal win for Belichick coming from South Alabama, where he threw 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions a year ago.
This season has been a step back. Lopez has thrown for only 1,425 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He has been a threat with his legs in the past, but not this season. He has only 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The North Carolina offense failed to score a touchdown last week in a 28-12 loss to Wake Forest, marking the program's first touchdown-less game since 2016.
Lopez had a particularly miserable start to the season, but has at least shown signs of improvement as the Tar Heels have gone to the air more often. He's thrown for at least 200 yards in his previous four games after throwing for less than 200 yards in his first five outings.
The sophomore has the ability to throw from different arm slots and make throws on the run, so he is a decent creator. He hasn't been good under pressure, however, completing just 45.9% of his passes under pressure this season.
A rivalry game could be the time North Carolina truly turns him loose and lets him use his legs to make plays, but Duke's banged-up defense should still have an edge over the quarterback who has not seen the field well this year.
One thing to note: North Carolina has allowed 15 sacks this season, which is fourth-best in the ACC. The Tar Heels are keen on getting the ball out quickly, but generally have had some time to go long when they would like to. Expect Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams to tee it up on the edges.
WR Jordan Shipp
North Carolina has carried a fairly balanced approach offensively this season, but lately the Tar Heels have sought big plays through the air. Shipp has been the top target by far this season, catching 44 balls for 498 yards and four touchdowns.
Shipp has yet to break 100 yards in any game this season, but he is a reliable pass catcher over the middle with strong hands and decent speed. He's very good at leveraging his defender into a break on a route and settling in the middle of the field.
The sophomore wideout has split snaps between the slot and on the outside this season, meaning everyone will get a crack at him in the Duke secondary.
Chandler Rivers has been solid in coverage this season and isn't afraid to get hands-on with a receiver downfield. Jaiden Francois has been a unique option, rolling between linebacker and a slot role, and he might be a decent option in coverage this week.
Shipp has been slippery after the catch, and the Duke secondary missed plenty of tackles last week against Virginia. He can be difficult to bring down, so the Blue Devils will need to emphasize rallying to the ball, especially when Shipp makes a play over the middle.
LB Andrew Simpson
Simpson has been a jack-of-all-trades type of player for the Tar Heels this season. The Boise State transfer is second on the team with 50 tackles this season, four sacks, one interception and a pass breakup.
The Tar Heels have been decent defensively, allowing 330.5 yards per game, seventh in the ACC. Duke may try to run the ball more this week, but the Tar Heels allow just 114.6 rushing yards per game. Simpson is a big part of that. He's very instinctive when reading his keys and has eight tackles for loss this year.
His four sacks and three quarterback hits are not to be overlooked. Simpson lines up on the edge on occasion and is part of the pass rush, but he will also be used in blitzes from the interior.
The Duke offensive line had a tough time with blitzes last week, and rushes on the edges in general. This is a big response week for the big guys up front.
