Live Game Thread: Duke vs Virginia (ACC Championship)

The surrounding noise of how Duke can create a nightmare scenario for the College Football Playoff is undeniable. But for 60 minutes on Saturday night, Manny Diaz has to find a way to get his team to turn its focus to the game on the field.

The Blue Devils will battle Virginia in Charlotte for the right to become the ACC champion and potentially secure a bid to the elusive 12-team bracket as a conference champion.

ACC Championship Preview

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Last time these teams met, the Blue Devils were embarrassed on their home field, falling to the Cavaliers, 34-17. Duke was pushed around in the trenches as Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor ran wild, racking up 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Chandler Morris dominated as well, throwing for 316 yards and two more scores, as the Cavaliers built a 31-3 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball past the Duke Blue Devils defense for a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke's typically explosive offense was no match for the Virginia defense, particularly because of a fierce pass rush and a lack of running game. Darian Mensah was limited to just 213 yards and one touchdown while being sacked four times and losing a fumble.

The Blue Devils were also limited to just 42 rushing yards and never really attempted to get that part of the game going.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs downfield during the first half against The North Carolina Tarat Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Duke's season appeared to be lost following the defeat, but the Blue Devils bounced back for two straight wins and got some help around the ACC to bust into the conference championship game. It seemed improbable, and so do Duke's CFP chances , but it's also not totally out of the question.

Duke will have to play better along the line of scrimmage in this game to have a shot at winning, both offensively and defensively. Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle need to be part of the game plan this time around. The Blue Devils only held the ball for 24 minutes in the first matchup because they didn't have a run game. They were also limited to a season-low 11 first downs.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Duke is playing with house money here. Either the Blue Devils bring home a conference championship and state their case for the playoff, or they fall and the ACC gets a playoff bid while Duke goes bowling later this month.

Anything can happen on championship weekend, especially this season with a matchup of two teams that have never won this game before.

Live updates from the game can be found below. To read more about what to watch for Duke in this game, click here .

Live Updates

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; A general view of the signage at Bank of America Stadium before the 2025 ACC Championship game between the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pregame

The final availability report lists Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson and linebacker Bradley Gompers as out. However, cornerback Landan Callahan, linebacker Tre Freeman and wide receiver Andrel Anthony are all not listed. They are expected to suit up and play for the Blue Devils.

On the Virginia side, both left tackle McKale Boley and receiver Cam Ross are game-time decisions.