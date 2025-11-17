Manny Diaz Reacts to Tough Defeat Against Virginia
The Duke Blue Devils' hopes of reaching the ACC Championship game became a pipe dream after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.
Virginia thoroughly outplayed Duke in every facet of the game, dominating the Blue Devils from the first snap of the game.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts on the game. The 51-year-old head coach opened his presser by giving credit to Virginia's game plan and execution.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "Very disappointing night. We were thoroughly outclassed in every category by Virginia tonight," Diaz said. "You have to give them full credit. That is as well as they have played all year. I think their quarterback [Chandler Morris] was outstanding and [had] terrific control throughout the course of the game. Coupled with one of the poor performances of our season, certainly offensively through three quarters."
- "You do have to give Virginia credit for that," Diaz continued. "I think that starts up front. We didn't play to the level that we normally do up front. From the first play of the game being a sack, just our inability to run the football, constantly being in long-yardage situations early on."
- "Then again, we were just off in our passing game. It didn't look. Didn't look how we've looked throughout the year. So, it's a combination of us not playing very well against a team that's playing really well."
Despite the lackluster performance, Diaz is proud of how his players kept fighting in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.
- "I am pleased [with] the heart and the fight that we showed in the fourth quarter," Diaz said. "When it looked as bad as it did at 31-3, to come back and [score] a couple of touchdowns there in the fourth [quarter], that does show that there is a backbone to this team and to this program. That's what it is going to take moving forward."
Although the result is obviously damaging to Duke's postseason aspirations, Diaz believes the fight demonstrated in the final 15 minutes of the game will serve the program well down the road.
- "It's about a fight in these last couple of weeks," Diaz said. "We are aware how important this next week in this program and university. With what I saw in the fourth quarter, I believe our guys will be up for the challenge."
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE