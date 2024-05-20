Duke Basketball Alum Among Candidates to Lead NBA Franchise
Trajan Langdon, one of the premier shooters in Duke basketball history, played only three seasons in the NBA, all with the Cleveland Cavaliers, after hearing his name No. 11 overall at the 1999 NBA Draft following his five years in Durham.
But in retirement — the "Alaskan Assassin" enjoyed a prolific career as a two-time EuroLeague champion and three-time All-EuroLeague selection — he has become one of the most respected front-office minds in the NBA. Langdon spent a few seasons a scout for the San Antonio Spurs before becoming the Brooklyn Nets' assistant general manager in 2016.
And in 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans named him their general manger, a post he's held ever since.
Now, according to a Yahoo Sports report over the weekend, the 48-year-old Langdon is one of four who "have emerged as top candidates for the Detroit Pistons president of basketball operations position." The other three are former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry, current Dallas Mavericks adviser Dennis Lindsey, and Orlando Magic adviser John Hammond.
The Pistons, who haven't won more than a third of their games in any season since 2018-19, are reportedly looking to hire someone before the NBA Draft, June 26-27.
Interestingly, as Yahoo Sports noted, "Detroit's president position has been vacant since Stan Van Gundy held the post from 2014-18."
In his time with the Pelicans, Trajan Langdon has seen the franchise gradually improve one season to the next, going from 30 wins in 2019-20 to a 49-33 record in the 2023-24 regular season with a pair of former Duke basketball one-and-done talents as the centerpieces in forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
