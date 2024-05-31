Duke Basketball Flexes NBA Finals Presence With One Post

NBA Finals will include ⬇️



🐴 An 8x All-Star from Duke



🐴 An All-Rookie selection from Duke



🍀 A 5x All-Star from Duke



🍀 An assistant coach from Duke



🍀 An NBA team governor from Duke



📺 Duke all-time scoring leader on the call for ABC/ESPN



👀👀😈 #DukeintheNBA