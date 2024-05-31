Duke Basketball Flexes NBA Finals Presence With One Post
No matter what, at least one Duke basketball product will be a 2024 NBA champion as a player.
And regardless of who does or doesn't shine between the Duke trio of Boston forward Jayson Tatum, Dallas guard Kyrie Irving, and Dallas center Dereck Lively II, there's no doubt past Blue Devils will present a loud voice at the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks beginning with Game 1 in Boston at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday.
After all, the program's all-time leading scorer, JJ Redick, will be commentating the contests as part of the ABC/ESPN broadcast team. Plus, there's 2015 Blue Devil national champ and former Duke basketball assistant Amile Jefferson, who is sure to be heard on occasion as a member of the Celtics' staff.
That's not to mention Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca is a Duke graduate and had two sons become Blue Devil walk-ons.
The Duke basketball social media team advertised the impressive showing of NBA Blue Devils via the following post:
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals by sweeping the Indiana Pacers.
As for the Mavericks, they needed a fifth bout to end the Minnesota Timberwolves' season after losing Game 4 while Dereck Lively II was sidelined with a neck injury. However, both of Dallas' NBA Blue Devils helped deliver a 124-103 Game 5 road victory on Thursday night.
Lively produced nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 25 minutes off the bench. He shot 3-for-3 from the field, capping off a 16-for-16 clip across his four appearances against the Timberwolves to set an NBA record for the all-time most makes by a player without a miss in any playoff series.
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving matched co-star Luka Doncic with a game-high 36 points.