Mock Draft Has One Duke Basketball Name Seven Spots Higher Than Other
When Jared McCain and Kyle Filpowski announced their intention to forgo their college eligibility and depart the Duke basketball program early, many knew that the duo would both likely wind up as first round selections in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After both appearing and competing at the NBA Draft Combine before later beginning to schedule team-specific workouts, it appears they are continuing to strengthen those opinions.
In the latest mock draft released by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, both McCain and Filipowski are safely in as first round selections.
That said, Wasserman’s mock has McCain coming off the board first among the pair at No. 15 overall to the Miami Heat, landing just one pick outside the lottery, while Filipowski goes seven selections later at No. 22 overall to the Phoenix Suns.
McCain’s elite shooting ability paired with his improvement in on-ball situations down the stretch at Duke last season would slot him into an effective and important role on the wing for a collection of guard-needy teams picking in the middle of the first round.
While physical measurements at the NBA Combine failed to do Filipowski any favors, his versatility to play both inside and out, as well as his defensive mobility, project the former All-American Blue Devil to immediately fill in for teams as a stretch big.
With both the Heat and the Suns looking to further strengthen their rosters to become strong contenders next season, Blue Devil fans could potentially see both McCain and Filipowski playing an important postseason role as rookies — much like another recent Duke basketball player in Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II.
Both McCain and Filipowski are almost certain to hear their names during the 2024 NBA Draft on June 26 (the second round takes place on June 27).