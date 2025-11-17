Offensive Grades From Duke's Stunning Loss in Week 12
The Blue Devils didn't do anything well offensively, as they were held to a season-low in points and were dragged on their home field by Virginia, 34-17.
Darian Mensah was made out to look average, barely completing half of his passes. The offense didn't move the chains until the second quarter on its fourth possession. The running game was abandoned from the start, which didn't seem to make freshman tailback Nate Sheppard too pleased.
It was a must-win game for Duke to keep any semblance of hope alive for an ACC Championship game berth, and the Blue Devils came out flat.
Now, with a record of 5-5, that stress has been alleviated. Although they are not mathematically eliminated, there is practically no chance for Duke to make it to Charlotte. Manny Diaz must turn his focus to securing the team's sixth win and becoming bowl-eligible. Rival North Carolina and a stingy Wake Forest defense remain on tap.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils had a few decent showings on offense despite the loss. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from Saturday's defeat (minimum 30 snaps).
5) RG Justin Pickett
The Duke offensive line really struggled all night, allowing Mensah to take four sacks and be hit six more times. The Blue Devils also didn't run the ball well at all, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry. It was a day to forget for Duke's front five.
Pickett was serviceable from his right guard spot, particularly better in pass protection. He allowed one pressure and had one penalty, but he was a bright spot on the inside for the offensive line.
According to PFF, Pickett had an overall grade of 59.6, with a pass blocking grade of 83.7 and a run blocking grade of 57.1.
4) WR Cooper Barkate
Barkate remained the top option in the passing game. However, it was still a quiet day for him. The Harvard transfer caught three balls for 45 yards and one touchdown.
The senior wideout only received five targets as Mensah threw to eight different receivers in the game. Barkate had one drop and only one catch that resulted in a first down, the fewest in a game for him this season.
According to PFF, Barkate had an overall grade of 60.1, with a receiving grade of 59.8 and a run blocking grade of 60.1.
3) LG Jordan Larsen
The other guard for the Blue Devils had a solid day as well. Larsen allowed one pressure against 29 pass rush attempts. Pass protection was his strong suit, as he had issues creating space on the ground again.
,According to PFF, Larsen had an overall grade of 64.1, with a pass blocking grade of 81.2 and a run blocking grade of 58.5.
2) RB Nate Sheppard
The freshman running back did what he could, given a poor game script, making the most of his carries after a big game last week.
Sheppard had 12 carries for 43 yards and made three catches for an additional nine yards. The Blue Devils didn't run the ball early on, and after falling behind by several scores, the play selection had to go away from him. He still created his own yards on the ground with some hard running and sharp cuts.
According to PFF, Sheppard had an overall grade of 64.8, with a rushing grade of 68.4 and a pass blocking grade of 68.4.
1) QB Darian Mensah
Mensah really struggled, and the fact that he tops this list only illustrates how much the Blue Devils stumbled as a unit. He completed 18-of-35 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown, both a season-low for a single game. He also lost a fumble.
The Tulane transfer had to survive 15 pressures from the Cavaliers, but he did have an average depth of target of 14.1 yards and an adjusted completion percentage of 66.7. He was able to survive some of that pressure and deliver on-target throws.
According to PFF, Mensah had an overall grade of 71.5, with a passing grade of 70.7 and a rushing grade of 62.0.
