Blue Devil Country

Offensive Grades From Duke's Stunning Loss in Week 12

The Blue Devils did not show up offensively for a massive ACC tilt. Here are the top performers from Duke's loss to Virginia.

Logan Brown

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Blue Devils didn't do anything well offensively, as they were held to a season-low in points and were dragged on their home field by Virginia, 34-17.

Darian Mensah was made out to look average, barely completing half of his passes. The offense didn't move the chains until the second quarter on its fourth possession. The running game was abandoned from the start, which didn't seem to make freshman tailback Nate Sheppard too pleased.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It was a must-win game for Duke to keep any semblance of hope alive for an ACC Championship game berth, and the Blue Devils came out flat.

Now, with a record of 5-5, that stress has been alleviated. Although they are not mathematically eliminated, there is practically no chance for Duke to make it to Charlotte. Manny Diaz must turn his focus to securing the team's sixth win and becoming bowl-eligible. Rival North Carolina and a stingy Wake Forest defense remain on tap.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils had a few decent showings on offense despite the loss. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from Saturday's defeat (minimum 30 snaps).

5) RG Justin Pickett

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Duke offensive line really struggled all night, allowing Mensah to take four sacks and be hit six more times. The Blue Devils also didn't run the ball well at all, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry. It was a day to forget for Duke's front five.

Pickett was serviceable from his right guard spot, particularly better in pass protection. He allowed one pressure and had one penalty, but he was a bright spot on the inside for the offensive line.

According to PFF, Pickett had an overall grade of 59.6, with a pass blocking grade of 83.7 and a run blocking grade of 57.1.

4) WR Cooper Barkate

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Barkate remained the top option in the passing game. However, it was still a quiet day for him. The Harvard transfer caught three balls for 45 yards and one touchdown.

The senior wideout only received five targets as Mensah threw to eight different receivers in the game. Barkate had one drop and only one catch that resulted in a first down, the fewest in a game for him this season.

According to PFF, Barkate had an overall grade of 60.1, with a receiving grade of 59.8 and a run blocking grade of 60.1.

3) LG Jordan Larsen

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The other guard for the Blue Devils had a solid day as well. Larsen allowed one pressure against 29 pass rush attempts. Pass protection was his strong suit, as he had issues creating space on the ground again.

,According to PFF, Larsen had an overall grade of 64.1, with a pass blocking grade of 81.2 and a run blocking grade of 58.5.

2) RB Nate Sheppard

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Landon Danley (32) tackles Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The freshman running back did what he could, given a poor game script, making the most of his carries after a big game last week.

Sheppard had 12 carries for 43 yards and made three catches for an additional nine yards. The Blue Devils didn't run the ball early on, and after falling behind by several scores, the play selection had to go away from him. He still created his own yards on the ground with some hard running and sharp cuts.

According to PFF, Sheppard had an overall grade of 64.8, with a rushing grade of 68.4 and a pass blocking grade of 68.4.

1) QB Darian Mensah

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Mensah really struggled, and the fact that he tops this list only illustrates how much the Blue Devils stumbled as a unit. He completed 18-of-35 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown, both a season-low for a single game. He also lost a fumble.

The Tulane transfer had to survive 15 pressures from the Cavaliers, but he did have an average depth of target of 14.1 yards and an adjusted completion percentage of 66.7. He was able to survive some of that pressure and deliver on-target throws.

According to PFF, Mensah had an overall grade of 71.5, with a passing grade of 70.7 and a rushing grade of 62.0.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.