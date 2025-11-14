Duke Offensive Line a Semifinalist for Major Award
Heading into a massive matchup with ACC title implications and a bowl bid on the line, Duke will need to win up front on both sides of the ball.
Manny Diaz will need to get his team ready to bounce back from a tough loss and take down No. 19 Virginia in Durham. The Blue Devils have no margin for error this week to stay in the hunt for the ACC title game.
Sitting with a 5-4 record, Duke needs to win and win with style the rest of the way to avoid a nightmare College Football Playoff scenario where the ACC is left out altogether.
The Blue Devils finally got back to running the ball with a purpose last week, despite falling in another shootout to UConn. Running back Nate Sheppard ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies, hopefully reestablishing a mentality on the ground.
However, the Blue Devils have more air raid tendencies, meaning Darian Mensah will need decent pass protection against a Virginia defense with 24 sacks this season.
All of this boils down to the offensive line continuing to show up in a big way. Duke's big guys up front are a strength, and they are not sneaking up on teams anymore.
Duke Offensive Line Semifinalists for Joe Moore Award
The Blue Devils' front five recently was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Joe Moore Award, which is annually presented to the nation's best offensive line.
The offensive line has been a core reason for Duke's proficiency on offense. Duke ranks 20th nationally and third in the ACC with 452.4 yards of total offense per game. Mensah has picked apart defenses lately, thanks to some strong protection. Duke is 22nd nationally and fourth in the ACC with 35.2 points per game.
The tackles have been great for Mensah in pass protection. Bruno Fina has held down Mensah's blindside, while Brian Parker II has been excellent on the right side.
The Duke quarterback is now a Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist with some of the best passing numbers in the country. He leads the ACC in passing yards per game (310.4) and passing touchdowns (24) thanks to plenty of protection up front against traditional fronts.
On the ground, offensive line coach Jeff Norrid has guided Duke's blockers to success, clearing running lanes for Sheppard. The freshman tailback ranks ninth nationally, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
The Joe Moore Award is an honor given to an entire offensive line unit, different from most awards which are given to one specific player. Joe Moore was a former offensive line coach at Notre Dame, where he sent 52 players to the NFL over the course of 18 seasons.
The trophy is a sight to behold, standing six feet tall and nearly 800 pounds. Duke is one of 10 teams around the country to have a semifinalist unit. The only other offensive line in the ACC that made the semifinalist list is Georgia Tech.
Duke's offensive line will be back in action this Saturday against Virginia at Wallace Wade Stadium.
